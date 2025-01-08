Isuzu breaks retail truck sales record in 2024, credits dealers for success. Celebrates 40 years in U.S., launches first electric vehicle. Focuses on Class 3-7 product line growth for continued success in medium duty market.

Photo courtesy of Isuzu Isuzu sold more low cab forward trucks in 2024 than it did in 2023.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced that it set a new Isuzu retail truck sales record. In 2024, Isuzu dealers sold more low cab forward trucks than the previous record set in 2023.

"2024 was a milestone year for us. We celebrated 40 years of Isuzu trucks in the U.S. and launched our first electric vehicle — to set a new retail sales record is amazing," said Shaun Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. "Isuzu dealers really made the retail sales record possible. From defining our customer experience to bringing new customers into the Isuzu brand, they do a really great job at all levels.

"For 2025, there's a lot to be excited about and we are in a great position for continued success. Our Class 3 to 5 product line in the N-Series gives customers a robust choice of powertrains and wheelbases that makes nearly everything possible with Isuzu.

"When you think about Class 6 and 7, our F-Series trucks have been very popular and opportunities there continue to grow. Even with some regulatory uncertainty, Isuzu is in a great position to serve the vast needs of the medium duty market."

For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories