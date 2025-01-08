List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Isuzu Sets Its All-Time Retail Truck Sales Record in 2024

    Isuzu breaks retail truck sales record in 2024, credits dealers for success. Celebrates 40 years in U.S., launches first electric vehicle. Focuses on Class 3-7 product line growth for continued success in medium duty market.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Isuzu


    Isuzu sold more low cab forward trucks in 2024 than it did in 2023.
    Photo courtesy of Isuzu
    Isuzu sold more low cab forward trucks in 2024 than it did in 2023.

    Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. announced that it set a new Isuzu retail truck sales record. In 2024, Isuzu dealers sold more low cab forward trucks than the previous record set in 2023.

    "2024 was a milestone year for us. We celebrated 40 years of Isuzu trucks in the U.S. and launched our first electric vehicle — to set a new retail sales record is amazing," said Shaun Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. "Isuzu dealers really made the retail sales record possible. From defining our customer experience to bringing new customers into the Isuzu brand, they do a really great job at all levels.

    "For 2025, there's a lot to be excited about and we are in a great position for continued success. Our Class 3 to 5 product line in the N-Series gives customers a robust choice of powertrains and wheelbases that makes nearly everything possible with Isuzu.

    "When you think about Class 6 and 7, our F-Series trucks have been very popular and opportunities there continue to grow. Even with some regulatory uncertainty, Isuzu is in a great position to serve the vast needs of the medium duty market."

    For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Topanga Canyon Landslide Work Nears End in California

    Latest Multi-Faceted I-5 Project in Washington State Under Way

    January's Mental Wellness Month: Supporting Mental Health in Construction

    How Machine Technology Supports Productivity, Safety

    Steel Industry Leaders Set to Gather in Pittsburgh for Convention, Trade Show

    Mecalac Introduces Award-Winning Revotruck to North American Market

    CIM Announces Donations for Annual Auction at World of Concrete

    Blue Diamond Attachments Offers Full Line of Snow Removal Attachments



     

    Read more about...

    Isuzu On-Road Trucks Trucks