Mon August 26, 2024 - National Edition
Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., distributor of low cab forward trucks, announced the official start of production for its new chassis, the Isuzu NRR-EV.
This new chassis is a groundbreaking addition to the Isuzu lineup and represents a significant advancement in automotive technology, design and sustainability in the medium-duty segment, according to the company.
This is a significant milestone in Isuzu's history as it aims to be a leader in the commercial electric vehicle market. Isuzu's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions will provide viable zero-emission offerings for large and small fleets. Whether it is a dry van application for the middle and final mile industries or a dump body for landscaping, the Isuzu NRR-EV is built to be versatile, according to the company.
The NRR-EV provides customers with choices to satisfy their range requirements, payload needs and body applications.
Isuzu NRR-EV key features include:
Powertrain
Technology
Aerodynamic, Versatile Design
"Isuzu teams overseas and here in North America have worked tirelessly to bring the NRR-EV from concept to reality," said Shaun Skinner, president of ICTA and ICTC. "Start of production marks a pivotal moment for us. This vehicle not only showcases our technological prowess but also our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly excited to start seeing our EV on the road and in the hands of our customers."
The production of the Isuzu NRR-EV is in Charlotte, Mich.. The vehicle is available for ordering, with first deliveries in September 2024.
For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.
