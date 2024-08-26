Photo courtesy of Isuzu The Isuzu NRR-EV is available for ordering, with first deliveries in September 2024.

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc., distributor of low cab forward trucks, announced the official start of production for its new chassis, the Isuzu NRR-EV.

This new chassis is a groundbreaking addition to the Isuzu lineup and represents a significant advancement in automotive technology, design and sustainability in the medium-duty segment, according to the company.

This is a significant milestone in Isuzu's history as it aims to be a leader in the commercial electric vehicle market. Isuzu's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions will provide viable zero-emission offerings for large and small fleets. Whether it is a dry van application for the middle and final mile industries or a dump body for landscaping, the Isuzu NRR-EV is built to be versatile, according to the company.

The NRR-EV provides customers with choices to satisfy their range requirements, payload needs and body applications.

Isuzu NRR-EV key features include:

Powertrain

Choose from four battery pack configurations (60, 100, 140, or 180-kWh);

150-kW of max power, 280-lb.-ft. of torque output with an operating voltage of 350 volts;

Regenerative braking captures kinetic energy and transfers it into the batteries. System allows drivers to set it according to their driving preference; and

ECO Mode helps to extend vehicle range by reducing acceleration performance and battery consumption.

Technology

AC (level 2) and DC fast charging fully charges the vehicle in less than two hours.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) includes lane departure warning system (LDWS), automatic emergency braking system (AEBS), following distance warning, mis-acceleration mitigation, forward vehicle start notification and full-range adaptive cruise control;

Pedestrian alert system (PAS) notifies nearby pedestrians with audible cues that the vehicle is nearby when operating at low speed due to its quiet operation;

Electric power take-off (ePTO) for powering auxiliary equipment and provides 7 kWh of continuous power with a peak of 26 kWh; and

Isuzu Group Connect allows users to remotely monitor cruising distance, battery level, charging status and charging history. The service is available at no extra charge and enhances the standard warranty.

Aerodynamic, Versatile Design

Quiet and efficient Isuzu cab with enhanced aerodynamics that directs airflow around the cab and keeps the noise to a minimum;

New front bumper design improves cooling performance;

Three wheelbases (132.5 in., 150 in., 176 in.) accommodate bodies from 10 to 20 ft.

Stronger frame is made of HT540 hot-rolled steel. The new high-tensile-strength design is taller, more rigid and stronger than previous frames.

"Isuzu teams overseas and here in North America have worked tirelessly to bring the NRR-EV from concept to reality," said Shaun Skinner, president of ICTA and ICTC. "Start of production marks a pivotal moment for us. This vehicle not only showcases our technological prowess but also our dedication to sustainability and innovation. We are incredibly excited to start seeing our EV on the road and in the hands of our customers."

The production of the Isuzu NRR-EV is in Charlotte, Mich.. The vehicle is available for ordering, with first deliveries in September 2024.

For more information, visit www.isuzucv.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories