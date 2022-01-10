The Coldwater Group earned a Silver award in the category of “$1 Million to $5 Million State Highway Projects” for its work on the N Canal Bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the Idaho Associated General Contractors (AGC) announced this year's winners of the Excellence in Construction Partnering Awards. Ten local construction companies took home AGC honors for projects that we're constructed throughout the year.

The winners were presented with the certificates recognizing the entries earning gold, silver, bronze and honorable mention.

Contracting crews who performed work on local and state highways were awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze honors at the Idaho AGC Annual Meeting on Dec. 8, 2021. Companies were awarded for its efforts on projects ranging from $1 million to $10 million. Local contractors who won awards included:

Apollo (Kennewick, Wash.)

Braun-Jensen Inc.(Cambridge, Ida.)

C&S Excavation (Kuna, Ida.)

Concrete Placing Company (Boise, Ida.)

H-K Contractors (Idaho Falls, Ida.)

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt (Spokane, Wash.)

Knife River Corporation (Boise, Ida.)

McMillen Jacobs Associates (Boise, Ida.)

Scarsella Brothers (Kent, Wash.)

Western Construction (Oregon City, Ore.)

The second annual awards competition was announced in a collaboration between ITD Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney and Wayne Hammon, CEO of the Idaho Associated General Contractors. Applicants were encouraged to submit for construction contracts completed this year as well as projects still underway.

"These awards recognize outstanding partnering efforts between ITD and the construction industry," said McElhinney. "Great partnering on construction projects results in the timely delivery of projects, keeping under budget, in teamwork for safety and completion which greatly benefit the traveling public."

The applications were reviewed by a judging panel of state and local partners and evaluated on criteria related to how well the project:

Resolved conflict;

Improved communication on the project with all audiences;

Utilized innovative solutions;

Incorporated team building activities;

Honored stakeholders;

Achieved a common goal.

The event was held at the Ford Idaho Sports Center in Nampa, Ida.

One project was unanimously selected as the ‘Top Gold' award winner, for its outstanding partnering efforts — the U.S.-95 N Corridor Access Improvements in District 1.

Below is a comprehensive list of the 2021 Excellence in Construction Partnering Award winners:

$5 Million to $10 Million State Highway Projects

• Top Gold Award: U.S.-95, Corridor (Apollo);

• Gold Award: U.S.-95, Sandpoint (McMillen Jacobs Associates);

• Silver Award: U.S.-91 (H-K Contractors).

Greater Than $10M State Highway Projects

• Gold Award: I-84, Franklin IC to Karcher IC (Western Construction);

• Gold Award: Prairie Avenue to Boekel Road (Scarsella Brothers);

• Silver Award: Garwood Road (Apollo)

• Bronze Award: Payette River Bridge (Braun-Jensen Inc.).

$1 Million to $5 Million State Highway Projects

• Gold Award: Zenner Road to Nez Perce (Knife River Corporation);

• Silver Award: N Canal Bridge (Coldwater Group);

• Silver Award: SH-11 Grangemont Road to HQ (Knife River Corporation);

• Bronze Award: I-15, Bridge Rehabilitation (Coldwater Group);

• Honorable Mention: Little Salmon River Bridge (Braun-Jensen).

Less Than $1 Million State Highway Projects

• Silver Award: U.S.-95, Byway Bridge (Interstate Concrete and Asphalt);

Local Highway Project Entries:

• Gold Award: Cemetery Road (Concrete Placing Company);

• Gold Award: Gowen Road Bridge (Concrete Placing Company);

• Silver Award: Grimes Pathway (C&S Excavation);

• Silver Award: Kidd Island Road (Knife River Corporation).

