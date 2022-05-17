Jacobsen Construction, headquartered in Salt Lake City, received the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM) Contractor of the Year Award. The firm also won three awards for local projects completed in Utah, including the $39.1 million construction of the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville, Utah. (Jacobsen Construction photo)

Salt Lake City-based Jacobsen Construction recently took home distinguished honors for its work in the Beehive State.

The AGC of Utah named the local contractor the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM) Contractor of the Year in recognition of the firm's work in the public sector.

The award presenters described Jacobsen's project teams as "advocates," "problem solvers" and "team players" who go "above and beyond" in their work and demonstrate "great communication."

"Jacobsen Construction [project teams have] proven to be champions of the state standards and advocates for their clients," the presentation said. "They understand the need for — and benefit of — building cohesive project teams, which lead to best results for all parties. They manage project costs and schedules with excellent accuracy. Their management of unforeseen and unknown conditions results in little to no impact to project schedules or budgets. Overall, Jacobsen's teams make projects successful from all points of view."

Awards for Projects

Three projects completed by Jacobsen within the last year also received distinguished industry recognition from the AGC of Utah.

The winning Jacobsen projects are the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in the Cultural category, the Architectural Nexus Office Remodel in the Green Building category and the University of Utah NBICU Ronald McDonald Family Space in the Health Care category.

"There is a strong demand in our community for high-quality performing arts space," said Doug Carley, Jacobsen Construction's project manager overseeing the work at the site. "This venue will enrich people's quality of life for many decades to come."

Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center

Category: Cultural Category Winner

Location: Taylorsville, Utah

Cost: $39.1 Million

Architect: Method Studio

The Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center provides a much-needed venue for Salt Lake County's growing population of artists, all under one roof. It includes a 440-seat mainstage theater with orchestra pit, 225-seat Studio 5400 Theater and multi-use rehearsal and event space.

Architectural Nexus Office Remodel

Category: Green Building Category Winner

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Cost: $5.3 Million

Architect: Architectural Nexus

The Architectural Nexus Office Remodel was a renovation of 30,000 sq. ft. of office space for the Salt Lake City headquarters of one of Utah's architecture firms. The project added a sustainable gray water system used to flush toilets and for irrigation of planter walls ("living walls"), a highly efficient HVAC system, photovoltaic roofing and covered parking that provide net positive energy and an interior courtyard to the headquarters. The project is notable for aiming to become the first certified commercial living building in Utah and one of only a few dozen such buildings worldwide, pending a year of proven sustainability performance from the building while it's in operation.

University of Utah NBICU Ronald McDonald Family Space

Category: Health Care Category Winner

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Cost: $1.3 Million

Architect: MHTN Architects

The Ronald McDonald Family Space adjacent to the NBICU at University of Utah Hospital was designed and built to help the parents of young patients feel at home, and to spend time with their infant child while also navigating day-to-day life.

