As a reward for consistently turning to James River Equipment's Charlotte, N.C., branch for their needs, customers of the dealership were recently treated to a warm spring day of sporting clay at an eastern North Carolina shooting range.

The April 12, 2024, event was held at the Hyatt Farms Shooting Complex, located approximately an hour east of the Queen City in rural Anson County.

There, the company's guests enjoyed the game of sporting clays, a version of clay pigeon shooting, played on two courses, each with a number of different shooting stations laid out over natural terrain.

Ted Doran, sales manager of James River's western North Carolina and South Carolina region, said his company first hosted the corporate event in 2023 "to show our customers the appreciation we have for their business and their partnerships."

He hopes to continue to make the sporting clay outing an annual event.

Most of the 150 attendees were contractors from the Charlotte metro area, Doran added.

While at the sporting clay complex, Doran took time out to discuss what James River Equipment had planned for 2024. Although the full-service dealership offers construction machines from many different manufacturers, it specializes in providing John Deere products.

"We have plenty of new things ahead, one of which is starting to become more focused on the rental segment of the business to continue to support our customers as they grow," he said.

As for product lines, he is excited about the new John Deere models on the way to James River's construction equipment showrooms.

"For instance, the P-series excavator is a big deal in our new model lineup," said Doran. "We also have new P-series utility crawler dozers that have recently been released, and the new P Tier compact track loaders will be coming out soon as well."

Another of James River's offerings, the Wirtgen line of roadbuilding equipment, has continued to grow in popularity among street and highway contractors since it was first introduced in Virginia and the Carolinas through the dealership.

Doran said James River is currently focusing a lot of attention on the Wirtgen product support side of the line and feels confident those efforts are moving in the right direction.

He also spoke about James River's new machine-control division, Foursight Solutions, which was created in 2023. Foursight is designed to serve all construction applications including earthmoving, utilities, concrete and asphalt paving and general sitework tasks.

Through Foursight, James River provides solutions that make construction projects more efficient and accurate. It also offers a variety of products for site measurement, stake out, volume reporting and precision grading tasks.

"We thought it was a very good idea to put that group together to support the machine control side of the business," Doran said. "We see that as a growing market and, as a result, we have partnered Topcon with our Foresight group to support the needs of Topcon customers." CEG

