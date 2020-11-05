--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers Announces Appointment of Michael Schweitzer

Thu November 05, 2020 - National Edition
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers


Michael Schweitzer's territory includes Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and a portion of Delaware. Michael Schweitzer

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a division of Somerset Welding & Steel, has announced the appointment of Michael Schweitzer as sales manager of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Schweitzer has two decades of sales experience in the truck industry, having worked for Navistar and Rush Enterprises in the midwest and south.

"I grew up around trucks. My whole life, I've been around trucks – even as a little kid. My first job was as a lot boy on a used truck yard," Schweitzer said.

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers and custom transportation solutions. J&J Truck Equipment supplies field service cranes bodies, air and hydraulic operated lubrication service units, hydraulic systems, mechanic bodies, flat beds and snow removal equipment.

"J&J was very interesting to me because of the quality of product," said Schweitzer, who joined the company in February. "There's a sense of pride that the people I work with have that is very telling. You don't see that in a lot of other places. You definitely don't see that in a lot of the bigger companies, and we're a big company. It's just real nice to see that. I did not expect to see that type of attitude."

His territory includes Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and a portion of Delaware.

"Michael is an excellent addition to the J&J family and will be a valuable asset, not only to our organization but also to our customers in the Mid-Atlantic region," said Michael Riggs, senior vice president of Somerset Welding & Steel. "His experience, skill set and drive will provide value to our customers and our organization."

Schweitzer can be contacted at 301/997-5978 or mschweitzer@jjbodies.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.


