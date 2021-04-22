Equipmentdown-arrow
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers Announces Appointment of Nolan Link

Thu April 22, 2021 - National Edition
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers


Nolan Link
Nolan Link

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a division of Somerset Welding & Steel, has announced the appointment of Nolan Link as national trailer sales manager.

"We are very excited to welcome Nolan to the J&J team," said Jason Cornell, director of sales. "Although trailers will be somewhat new to him, he comes with experience and aptitude from the consumer side of our products. His associated industry experience along with his personal drive and professionalism will prove to be a great fit for our organization."

Link has sales experience in Virginia, where he worked for a company responsible for waste disposal, trash collection and recycling services. That experience should prove invaluable with J&J's line of transfer trailers, according to the company.

"I think that having an understanding of MSW, C&D, rendering and recycling will benefit me. Our customers want to maximize the tonnage inside their trailer or truck to decrease the number of hauls, which drives down expenses for their business and helps increase profits. Getting them the right equipment/application for their needs is critical."

Link said the stability that he sees at J&J gives him confidence that he's found a home.

"When you're talking to people that have been with a company for 15-, 20- or 30-plus years – and it is an impressive number of people – that's a testament to the type of family culture that's here at J&J," he said.

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers and custom transportation solutions. J&J Truck Equipment supplies field service cranes bodies, air and hydraulic operated lubrication service units, hydraulic systems, mechanic bodies, flatbeds and snow-removal equipment.

For more information, visit www.jjbodies.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




