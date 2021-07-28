Equipmentdown-arrow
Jarraff Industries to Display Tree Trimmers, Brush Cutter at Expo

Wed July 28, 2021 - National Edition
Jarraff


The Jarraff all-terrain tree trimmer and the LineBacker brush cutter are now available in Quad Track configurations.
Jarraff Industries will display its Jarraff all-terrain tree trimmer, Mini-Jarraff urban tree trimmer and LineBacker brush cutter at the Utility Expo, Sept. 28 to 30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The Jarraff all-terrain tree trimmer and the LineBacker brush cutter are now available in Quad Track configurations, both industry exclusives. The quad track design provides superior mobility, improved stability, more traction and lower ground pressure for both machines, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, attendees will be able to see the latest version of the Mini-Jarraff urban tree trimmer equipped with a new Tier IV engine. The Mini-Jarraff urban tree trimmer is specifically designed for residential and municipal tree trimming.

The remote controlled Mini-Jarraff offers a dynamic range of operation including a 360-degree rotation, 180-degree rotating saw head for precision cutting and a 55-ft. vertical reach.

Jarraff Industries manufactures a line of advanced ROW maintenance, brush clearing and tree trimming equipment.

For more information, visit www.jarraff.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




