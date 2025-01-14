Jasper Tractor in Jasper, Georgia has joined Takeuchi's dealer network to offer their line of compact equipment. The dealership, led by experienced professionals, aims to provide quality products and customer satisfaction in their territory. Excited for growth and a successful partnership with Takeuchi in the industry.

Photo courtesy of Takeuchi As a new Takeuchi dealer, Jasper Tractor will cover a territory that includes the Georgia cities of Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens.

Jasper Tractor will now carry the full line of Takeuchi equipment.

Located at 1050 Hwy 515 South in Jasper, Ga., Jasper Tractor currently sells and services various lines of agriculture and turf equipment backed by an experienced team of professionals. As a new Takeuchi dealer, Jasper Tractor will cover a territory that includes the Georgia cities of Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Gordon and Pickens.

"Going back to the early ‘70s when Takeuchi developed the first compact excavator, and then to the mid-‘80s when they released the first compact track loader, they've been an innovator and leader in the compact equipment industry," said Zach Cagle, VP and general manager of Jasper Tractor. "Our goal is to take Takeuchi's foundation of a quality product, deliver those products to our customers, and then provide the best possible ownership experience. We look forward to continued growth in Jasper, Ga., and surrounding areas with Takeuchi."

Drew Tutton, Jasper Tractor's president and CEO, began his career in the automotive business, and he currently oversees and manages multiple automotive dealerships as well as an RV dealership in the Jasper area.

Zach Cagle grew up on his family's dairy farm where he developed a great passion for agriculture and equipment. In March 2023, Tutton and Cagle combined their expertise and interests to open Jasper Tractor, with the shared goal of providing customers with exceptional equipment, parts and service.

"Drew and Zach have done an outstanding job of establishing Jasper Tractor over the past two years," said Eric Wenzel, Southeast regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "They've already garnered a reputation for excellence in a short period of time. We're pleased to have them representing the Takeuchi brand in north central Georgia, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

For more information, visit JasperTractor.com and www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories