JCB North America announced the creation of a diesel mechanic apprenticeship program that comes with a $2,000 signing bonus for eligible new hires. As part of JCB North America's continued commitment to workforce development in the Coastal Region and following the success of the current manufacturing apprenticeship program, JCB is looking for talented and ambitious team members who have achieved or are currently pursuing their diesel mechanic certificate to join its diesel mechanic apprenticeship program.

JCB North America manufactures skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and defense equipment, and markets a range of more than 300 machines via a network of more than 320 dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

"JCB is excited to announce the formalization of our new diesel mechanic apprenticeship program," said Tonya Poole, vice president of human resources of JCB North America.

"As our business continues to grow in all areas, so has our need for specialized team members, and with the addition of the signing bonus, we feel JCB is demonstrating that commitment to hiring and retaining the very best talent in our area to provide our customers with the highest quality product in the industry."

JCB also will provide selected team members pathways within manufacturing to include design, testing and product support teams as the business continues to grow. The $2,000 signing bonus will be provided to team members that possess a diesel mechanic certificate upon hire and agree to an 18-month employment contract.

JCB offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits packages and is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace. Applicants are required to submit to standard pre-employment screening. Interested applicants should send current resumes to jcbnaresumes@jcb.com and include Diesel Tech Apprenticeship in the subject line.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

