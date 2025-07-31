JCB secures $45M contract with U.S. Marine Corps for 4CX backhoe loaders, featuring advanced capabilities for mission success. This partnership highlights JCB's commitment to delivering reliable and versatile equipment for military forces worldwide, emphasizing support for service members and veterans.

JCB photo JCB has secured a five-year, $45 million contract to provide 4CX backhoe loaders to the United States Marine Corps (USMC).

The comprehensive agreement includes not only machines but also attachments testing and hands-on operator training, ensuring mission readiness from the ground up.

This latest partnership marks the second major contract between JCB and the U.S. Marine Corps, following a $39 million agreement announced in 2024 for the multi-terrain loaders, the militarized version of the JCB teleskid. It builds on JCB's track record of supplying versatile, rugged and dependable equipment to military forces around the world.

"We're proud that, after an extensive evaluation, the Marine Corps has once again selected JCB," said Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America. "As the world's leading backhoe loader manufacturer, we value this continued partnership and the confidence placed in our ability to deliver machines that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability."

Machine Built for Mission Success

The 4CX backhoe loader selected for this contract combines mission-ready strength with advanced features tailored for tactical and job site applications.

Central to the 4CX's performance is JCB's side-shift back end with its Powerslide system, which enables precise side-shift movement of the boom. Unlike traditional centermount machines, this system expands the digging envelope by 10 percent and allows operators to work efficiently in tight areas or alongside walls and obstacles without needing to reposition the machine. This capability increases productivity and minimizes disruption in space-constrained environments. Unlike centermount designs, the side-shift configuration also allows for full outrigger deployment in confined areas, making the 4CX ideal for urban, utility or tactical environments, according to JCB.

When stowed, the compact layout reduces overall transport length by more than 4 ft., a 21 percent space savings during transport. The shorter length when stowed also improves roadability and handling by optimizing weight distribution.

With three steer modes for exceptional maneuverability and four equal-sized tires for enhanced flotation on soft ground, the 4CX is designed to perform wherever it's deployed, from remote field operations to urban infrastructure work.

Equipped with equal-length boom and dipper arms, the 4CX delivers a maximum digging depth of more than 14 ft. and a swing reach of more than 17 ft. An integrated lifting point in the tipping link further extends the machine's versatility in material handling applications.

"The 4CX is the direct result of more than 70 years of continuous improvement," said Chris Giorgianni, vice president of government and defense of JCB North America. "It's built to perform in the most demanding environments, whether that's military engineering missions or high-pressure construction jobsites."

Partner to Those Who Serve

This latest contract with the U.S. Marine Corps is part of JCB's long-standing support of defense operations around the world. In addition to supplying purpose-built military machines like the high mobility engineer excavator (HMEE) and the light capability rough-terrain forklift (LCRTF) for frontline deployment with the U.S. Army, JCB also provides field-ready equipment like the 4CX backhoe loader, delivering commercial-grade performance trusted by both military engineers and civilian contractors.

That same commitment extends beyond the equipment itself. JCB actively supports service members and veterans through career transition programs, veteran hiring initiatives and national partnerships. The company is a supporter of VetsAid and regularly engages in efforts that help former service members build meaningful careers in manufacturing and construction.

"Our relationship with the military runs deep," said Giorgianni. "Whether it's delivering purpose-built machines or hiring the heroes who've operated them, we are proud to stand with the men and women who serve."

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.

