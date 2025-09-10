JCB and DSV broke ground on a 800,000 sq. ft. parts distribution facility in Plainfield, Ill., enhancing support for North American customers. Located strategically for efficient logistics, this hub will speed up parts delivery and minimize equipment downtime, benefiting JCB owners across the Americas.

JCB photo JCB and logistics partner DSV celebrated the groundbreaking of a new parts distribution warehouse in Plainfield, Ill.

JCB and logistics partner DSV celebrated the groundbreaking of a new parts distribution warehouse in Plainfield, Ill.

The facility marks a major milestone in JCB's continued investment in North America. Strategically located in one of the nation's most vital logistics corridors, it will become JCB's largest multi-client warehouse in the Chicago metro region — providing faster access to critical parts, reducing equipment downtime and keeping operations running across the Americas.

"This groundbreaking represents more than just a building. It is a continuation of our commitment to support customers with fast, reliable parts and service," said Clyde Shepherd, North American Parts operations general manager, JCB North America. "Whether it's a replacement part for a teleskid on a construction site or hydraulic components for a tractor in the field, being closer to a major logistics hub means faster fulfillment and shipping. We're positioning ourselves closer to where our machines work so our customers can stay productive."

Owned and operated by global logistics leader DSV to serve multiple clients, the full footprint of the new facility will be 804,000 sq. ft., which includes more than 740,000 sq. ft. of floor space; a 43,725-sq.-ft. mezzanine; and 22,268 sq. ft. of office space. JCB will hold 275,000 sq. ft. of the new facility,replacing current operations in Aurora, Ill., and serving as the company's Midwest logistics hub. With expanded inventory and enhanced service capabilities, customers can expect greater reliability, quicker turnarounds and more responsive support.

"At DSV, we take pride in offering flexible, reliable supply chain solutions," said Josh Summers, president of DSV Contract Logistics North America. "Providing the space for this project reflects the strength of our relationship with JCB and our shared focus on operational excellence."

Located within 40 mi. of O'Hare International Airport and with direct access to I-55, I-80, I-90 and I-94, the Plainfield site offers outstanding connectivity to air, road and rail networks. Built for high-volume operations, the facility features 75 dock doors, three drive-in doors and a 40-ft. ceiling height. It also supports advanced logistics services such as e-commerce fulfillment, returns management, repackaging, kitting and relabeling — all critical tools for supporting JCB owners who depend on quick parts delivery to minimize machine downtime.

The Plainfield facility is part of JCB's broader logistics strategy in North America, which includes parts distribution sites in Miami, Fla.; Grimsby, Canada; and Ontario, Calif. Together, these hubs form a robust network that ensures timely parts delivery wherever JCB machines are working.

For more information, visit jcb.com.

Today's top stories