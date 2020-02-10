JCB Launches Towable Generators for North American Rental Market

JCB Power Products RS generators range includes five Tier IV Final-compliant, delivering prime power output of 56 kW (70 kVA) to 500 kW (625 kVA).

JCB Power Products launched its range of RS generators designed specifically for the North American rental market. The range includes five Tier IV Final-compliant, delivering prime power output of 56 kW (70 kVA) to 500 kW (625 kVA).

Additional features of the JCB RS Generator range include:

Five models: G70RS produces 56 kW (70 kVA); G125RS produces 100 kW (125 kVA); G220RS produces 175 kW (220 kVA); G400RS produces 320 kW (400 kVA); G625RS produces 500 kW (625 kVA).

Designed to be towed, with operating weights from 7,239 to 25,209 lb. (3,283 to 11,435 kg).

Simple Tier IV-Final aftertreatment requires selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) only. No diesel particulate filter (DPF) or diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) is required.

High quality components from JCB, Volvo, MeccAlte, Deep Sea Electronics, DEIF and Schneider Electrics.

Easy-to-access controls with automatic mains failure (AMF) and Synchronizing capability; larger models include touch screen controls.

JCB LiveLink advanced telematics to provide real-time diagnostic information.

"JCB is known the world over for reliable, heavy-duty construction equipment that has literally transformed job site productivity for three quarters of a century," said Lee Jaquiss, general manager of Power Products at JCB North America. "It was a natural progression to apply that same innovative JCB thinking, rugged engineering and rock-solid dependability — as well as JCB's in-house diesel engineering capability — to offer towable power generation systems to our customers in North America."

Safety Designed Right

The control cubicle on JCB RS generators segregates AC and DC supply, for maximum safety; automatic voltage regulator (AVR) adjustment can be made from the front of the control panel. All electrical enclosures and cable access points are microswitch-protected to further enhance safe operation.

Panel-mounted voltage test points and bus hot warning lamps provide easy verification of live circuits with no risk of contact. Further, voltage can be altered using a three-position, three-phase and single-phase alternator mounted rotary switch, allowing the operator to switch the voltage instantly, without requiring cable reconnections.

When access to the upper levels of an RS generator is required, the JCB trailers include integrated steps and walk-on fenders with non-slip finish eliminating the need for freestanding ladders. The larger G220RS, G400RS and G625RS models include ladders integrated into the canopy design.

Easy Serviceability, Minimal Downtime for Lower Ownership Costs

Each model in the JCB RS generator range features 500-hour service intervals to ensure minimal downtime and maximum productivity. When maintenance or scheduled service is required, large service access doors, with integrated door stops, make it easy to access the engine and alternator. Further, all electrical and control connections, and the diesel and DEF fluid tanks, are easily accessed from ground level.

High-gauge zintec steel, with an eight-stage powder coat paint process, ensures increased life for metal surfaces. Every model in the RS line-up is equipped with a single, heavy-duty lift point, rated to lift the generator, trailer and a full tank of fuel.

JCB LiveLink Telematics Standard on JCB RS Generators

All JCB RS generators are equipped with JCB LiveLink telematics, which provides real-time operating data — including fuel use and power provision — to equipment managers via a desktop or mobile device, to enable remote monitoring and management of generators in the field. The LiveLink system also provides service information to ensure equipment is correctly maintained, and location information for improved security.

For more information, visit www.jcb.com.