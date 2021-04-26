JCB recently planted a cathedral oak tree and placed a plaque commemorating Donny Wild's years of service on its property in Savannah, Ga.

Donny Wild was a hard-worker who enjoyed nothing more than demonstrating JCB machinery throughout the United States for 45 years.

Although Mr. Wild was retired from JCB when he passed away this past December, in memory of his dedication to the company, JCB recently planted a cathedral oak tree and placed a plaque commemorating his years of service on its property in Savannah, Ga.

"Donny Wild was noticed by company founder, Mr. Joseph Cyril Bamford, Mr. JCB, when he was working for another manufacturer in Rocester, England. Mr. JCB appreciated his work and offered him a job on the spot. From that point on, Donny was a loyal JCB team member, eventually moving to the United States to demonstrate the JCB backhoe around the country," said Tonya Poole, vice president of human resources of JCB North America.

"Donny logged so many miles each week working for JCB, he became a million-mile traveller with most of the U.S. airlines."

Mr. Wild will be remembered as a beloved member of the JCB team, one who was always willing to lend a hand.

"Donny was happy at work, always glad to be at JCB," said Neil Smith, former demonstration manager of JCB North America. "He dedicated his life to JCB and loved nothing more than demonstrating JCB machines, showing others JCB's latest innovations with great pride. Even after retirement, he couldn't stay away from JCB and we looked forward to his visits. He will be sorely missed, having trained many JCB employees on our machinery."

Although Mr. Wild was born across the ocean in Staffordshire, England, his legacy will be memorialized at JCB North America headquarters in Savannah, Ga., under the canopy of an oak tree outside the JCB facility he loved.

