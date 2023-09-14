The official opening of the walking path was held on Aug. 14, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

JCB has announced the official opening of its new walking path located at the company's headquarters in Savannah, Ga. The 1-mi. walking path surrounds the water feature at the front of JCB's 1,000-acre North American headquarters.

The official opening of the walking path was held on Aug. 14, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Richard Fox-Marrs, president and CEO of JCB North America, Tonya Poole, vice president of human resources at JCB North America, and members of the executive team were on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome all JCB team members to walk the inaugural lap together.

This new campus feature emphasizes JCB's commitment to team member health and wellness and demonstrates that the company's slogan "JCB Better" extends past the manufacturer's equipment and service, through to the well-being of its employees.

"At JCB, we recognize and value the overall well-being of our team members," said Fox-Marrs. "The introduction of this walking path underscores our dedication to supporting our employee's personal health and wellness, which allows for continued development, satisfaction and productivity both personally and professionally."

With the newly installed walking path, JCB employees can partake in a convenient, low or high impact exercise before, during or after the workday.

"JCB is a family-owned business, and we hold tight to the belief that our employees are an extension of that family," said Poole. "By enhancing our campus with features such as the walking trail, we're providing our team members with an easily accessible way to engage in fitness activities. The walking trail is just one of the many ways JCB is investing in the health and happiness of our team members and we remain focused on finding new and unique ways to support the health goals of our employees."

For more information, call 912/447-2000 or visit www.jcb.com/en-us.

