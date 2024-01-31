Photo courtesy of JCB The CT160 offers a choice of either a 31.5 in. or a 39.3 in. drum.

At Pave/X 2024 JCB introduced two new tandem roller compaction machines to the North American market. The CT160 and CT260 are designed for ease of use, all day productivity, low maintenance and operator comfort.

At 3,770 to 6,041 lbs., these machines are easily trailered. The CT160 offers a choice of either a 31.5 in. or a 39.3 in. drum. The CT260 comes with a 47.2 in. drum. Both machines provide contractors with high precision and high uptime compaction operations.

"We are re-entering the North American market with a strong, proven product," said James Gill, product manager — backhoe loaders, site dumper and compaction equipment at JCB North America. "The models have been available in markets outside of North America for some time. They have proven to be a great success, and the durability has been truly tried and tested.

"The CT160 and CT260 are market leaders in their sector with well over 25 percent of market in some regions," Gill said. "By re-entering the North American market with a product that we have confidence in, it paves the way for the rollout of an extensive portfolio of compaction equipment."

The machines will be branded once again with "Vibromax," after the German company JCB acquired in 2005.

"The Vibromax was a well-respected product, with the North American arm of the original company being based out of Racine, Wisconsin," Gill said.

The JCB Vibromax soil compaction machinery line is manufactured to world-class standards and used globally. JCB has put all the engineering expertise acquired from Vibromax into the development of these new compaction products, the company said.

With this expansion of the Vibromax line come a variety of features and benefits. On both machines, the responsive directional drive lever enables smooth fore and aft movements. From a bird's eye view the CT160 and CT260 have an hourglass profile, a shape that enables operators to clearly see the drum edges. On the CTs' control panels, work modes are easy to understand, and the switches are sized to create positive tactile feedback even with gloved hands. Anti-vibration mounts reduce fatigue by isolating the operator from the drum vibrations.

Automatic vibration control is standard, and the CT160 and CT260 feature three simple vibration settings that include:

Vibration for both drums

Vibration for the rear drum only, or

Vibration for the front drum only

The manually adjustable offset on the front drum enables the operator to avoid damage to curbs and ironwork. The rear drum is flush with the rear chassis so operators can work close to walls or obstacles with confidence and precision. Chamfered edges on the drums ensure a smooth finish, a pressurized water spray system keeps the drums clean during operation, and the drum scraper bars (two per drum) are easy to adjust whether working with stone or asphalt.

All engine service points are accessible at ground level, and a high lift, tilt up engine hood gives operators easy access to all daily maintenance checks. Fuel efficient engines power both models.

The CT160 uses a three cylinder, 19.8 hp engine, and the CT260 models get a three cylinder 24.4 hp engine. All engines are Tier IV Final compliant and do not require a diesel particular filter (DPF) or diesel exhaust fluid (DEF/Ad Blue).

The radiator sits at the center of the machines for protection and easy cleaning. This also makes it easier for the operator to access the battery and other service points. The water spray systems are equipped with replaceable, easy-to-fit bayonet nozzles with filters. Additionally, rust is eliminated due to stainless steel spray bars.

The new central articulation joint is maintenance-free, cutting greasing time and operating cost, while preventing neglect for rental customers, the manufacturer said.

To make daily maintenance efficient and fool-proof, the CTs' water tanks are embossed with "WATER ONLY" lettering and have a white cap. This prevents any confusion that might occur with other machines that have a blue cap for the DEF/Ad Blue filler tank.

JCB's LiveLink telematics system is standard, providing customers with real-time location and geofencing, utilization monitoring and operational data, including when the vibration system is in use. Additionally, JCB LiveLink critical machine alerts can pre-empt unscheduled maintenance and help with maintenance planning. Remote access to JCB LiveLink historical data and maintenance records can further improve machine and fleet management.

