JCB SoCal Appoints Newest Owner

Mon July 27, 2020 - West Edition #16
SoCal JCB: 14675 Valley Blvd., Fontana, Calif. 92335
SoCal JCB: 14675 Valley Blvd., Fontana, Calif. 92335

SoCal JCB came under new management in April, as long time equipment veteran Brady Colton took over the reins of the Fontana location which had previously been operated as a corporate store. As Dealer-Principal, Colton will be responsible for all aspects of the dealership.

Colton grew up in the equipment business, having worked for his father, Tom at the former Colton Equipment. Colton was a dealer for John Deere, Link-Belt Crane and Terex Cranes in the southern California region.

Brady also held leadership positions with Triad Machinery in Portland, Holt Crane in Houston and H&E Equipment in Texas.

Colton plans to expand JCB's market share in the region. "My goal is to add 3 locations in the next 48 months", he said.

The company will soon announce the details of its second location, in Los Angeles, according to Colton. An opening date of September 1, 2020 is anticipated.

SoCal JCB is located at 14675 Valley Blvd in Fontana.



