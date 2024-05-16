Photo courtesy of J.D. Eckman The construction team is approximately 50 percent finished with clearing trees and grubbing as preparation to the highway rebuild.

Motorists traveling from Valley Forge to Reading, Pa., on U.S. 422 should notice a difference when a current project under way is completed.

The $83 million project will completely replace 1.7 mi. of freeway that was built in the 1950s and two bridges between Evergreen Road at the Sanatoga interchange and Porter Road.

J.D. Eckman, based in Atglen, Pa., is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as the prime contractor for the project.

"The purpose is to extend the design life and improve the ride quality and safety of U.S. 422 and improve the current condition of roadside elements such as stormwater basins, drainage inlets, slope stabilization, guide rail, concrete median barrier and signs that are in poor condition," said PennDOT representative Brad Rudolph.

Rudolph believes that the changes will promote safety and decrease congestion.

"The newly constructed U.S. 422 will improve the horizontal curve radii, shoulder width and vertical clearance for the bridges."

J.D. Eckman faces some daunting challenges wrestling with average daily traffic of 52,000. Eckman is required to keep two lanes of traffic open during peak travel hours. Two good news items include that the road replacement work will require minimal utility relocations. Also, the current roads and bridges stand firmly on rock and should have no issues with soft sub-grade.

Project Manager John Muir plans to put the old road to good use.

"We will be constructing a new 11-inch-thick road of long-life concrete, which is a new application for PennDOT," he said. "The old road was asphalt over concrete. The asphalt will be recycled and used in other projects for PennDOT. The concrete will be crushed into 2A stone and used in this project."

By reusing existing materials, PennDOT will be saving money. Recycling also means fewer tri-axle trucks on the road, improving safety for motorists.

The project is in its beginning stages, with work on the eastbound lanes expected to be completed by September 2025. Muir said the project will require the use of excavators, dozers, pavers and rollers for the work. He expects to use at least two cranes for the bridge work. The finished two travel lanes will be 12-ft. wide with a 12-ft. shoulder on the outside and a 9-ft. inside shoulder.

Clearing Path

"We are about 50 percent finished with clearing trees and grubbing," Muir said. "Our construction team is working on excavation and preparing embankments. We are also preparing two stormwater basins, new drainage plus sediment controls."

When the team completes this work, it will move ahead to create reinforced shoulders to handle shifted traffic through various stages of construction. Muir expects by this July that all traffic should be shifted to the west side lanes and construction on the east lanes can begin in earnest. At that time one-third of the bridges will be removed as well as the old eastbound road.

"Silvi Materials, our concrete supplier, is located at the east end of the project and will produce the concrete at night," said Muir. "We plan to get the fresh concrete placed quickly. After seven days, the new concrete road will have reached the required strength. Our construction team will later saw and seal the joints to complete the process. This area does not do a lot of slipform concrete paving. We are expecting the final product to be an exceptionally smooth ride for motorists."

The two new bridges will be constructed on the site of the old ones and will include new concrete beams. The bridge over Porter Road will be a two-span bridge over both the road below and a creek that flows close to the bridge. The new bridge that will take U.S. 422 above Sanatoga Road and Sanatoga Creek also will be widened and reconstructed. The bridge work will require approximately 960,000 lbs. of rebar.

The road work and bridge rebuild will use approximately 37,000 cu. yds. of concrete and 35,500 tons of asphalt. Project planners expect the team to have to move nearly 200,000 cu. yds. of dirt in the reconstruction work.

Another important part of the project is a $7 million intelligent transportation system (ITS). The ITS will connect traffic information to 32 new closed-circuit cameras and 12 digital message signs. This information will be collected and transmitted across the state enabling travelers to reroute their travel plans to avoid trouble spots.

The construction team also will build sound barriers along portions of westbound U.S. 422 and install new signage. Approximately 4,600 linear ft. of concrete drainage pipe will be installed as well.

The work on U.S. 422 shows the state's commitment to safety and congestion reduction. PennDOT's Rudolph summarized the work by saying, "Since 2012, PennDOT has spent some $260 million to improve the U.S. 422 corridor in Chester and Montgomery counties." CEG

