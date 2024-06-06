Photo courtesy of Ignite Attachments With a grapple opening of 26.6 in. and a minimum height of 22.1 in., the Ignite mini bucket grapple easily maneuvers in tight spaces.

Ignite Attachments, a manufacturer of compact equipment attachments, adds to its growing lineup of direct-to-you products with three new mini grapple offerings.

The new mini bucket, mini rock and mini rake grapples are available in 36- and 44-in. working widths. An innovative dual interface ensures easy, hassle-free paring with any brand of mini track loader making this an ideal solution for rental centers and mixed-fleet landscape operations.

The new attachments continue Ignite's tradition of durable, cost-effective grapple solutions, providing high-quality workmanship, smart engineering and ideal performance, according to the manufacturer.

"When it comes to working in the tightest spots, more and more people are turning to mini track loaders or skid steers," said Trisha Pearson, business director of Ignite Attachments.

"Ignite Attachments works to meet owners/operators where they are, not the pigeonhole our stagnant industry tries to put them in. We recognize the need for cost-effective mini solutions that are dependable, versatile and easy to use."

Mini Bucket Grapple

Like the company's line of full-size grapples, the mini bucket grapple, and others in the new offering, feature a laser-cut Grade 50 steel design. This results in a tighter fitting attachment with a long service life. The mini bucket grapple strikes a balance between weight and strength, allowing operators to lift more and do more.

With a grapple opening of 26.6 in. and a minimum height of 22.1 in., the Ignite mini bucket grapple easily maneuvers in tight spaces. An innovative design puts the single 2.25-in. bore by 1-in. rod cylinder behind the bucket, rather than on top, for complete protection even in the most demanding applications.

Combined with standard Faster flat-faced couplers and full-length nylon hose sleeves, this unique design feature minimizes unnecessary downtime and ensures a long service life, according to the manufacturer.

Mini Rock Grapple

The mini rock grapple features many of the same base benefits. This includes Ignite's exclusive dual interface. These brand-agnostic attachments easily pair with both mini Bob-Tach and CII machines due to a unique faceplate design, allowing for seamless integration with mixed fleets or new carrier investments.

The grapple opening on this offering is 25.9 in. with a tine spacing of 3 in. for effective rock and debris removal.

Mini Rake Grapple

The mini rake grapple features slightly wider tine spacing, 6.75 in. on the 36-in. model, which allows operators to remove debris with less soil disturbance. It offers a 36-in. grapple opening.

Greaseable pins and heavy-duty cylinder protection minimize downtime and offer increased service life in a wide range of applications.

"Compact equipment owners and operators are constantly looking for easier, more cost-effective ways to get the job done," Pearson said. "Our lineup of mini grapples are reliable, cost-smart and productive no matter your carrier brand. They're designed to stand up to the toughest challenges and, when they outlast your existing machine, they'll easily transfer to your new model."

The Ignite Edge

Ignite Attachments offers quality-designed and -manufactured tools that are easy to purchase, attach and use. In today's fast-paced, connected economy, Ignite offers a reliable, cost-effective solution for compact equipment operators of any brand. Online ordering and direct shipping allow customers to shop confidently and on their schedule. Ignite backs every attachment with a comprehensive warranty and excellent customer support, ensuring customers can rely on their tools for years to come, the manufacturer said.

