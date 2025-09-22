Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Announces Participation in The Utility Expo 2025

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers will be at The Utility Expo 2025 in Louisville, showcasing their strategic accounts team led by Chris Deason and Brandon Riley. With a focus on utility professionals' needs, they aim to build relationships and offer auction solutions. The Expo features industry-specific education and networking opportunities.

    September 22, 2025 - National Edition

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers photo

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. announced it will exhibit at The Utility Expo 2025, taking place October 7-9, 2025, in Louisville, Ky.

    Located at booth #S4553, Jeff Martin Auctioneers will showcase the strategic accounts national team. This team, comprised of experienced professionals who can engage with C-suite offices, aims to solve the needs of utility professionals.

    Joining Chris Deason, vice president of strategic accounts, at the show is Brandon Riley, strategic accounts manager — utilities. Brandon brings more than 30 years of experience in the utility vertical, having represented multiple manufacturers as well as multiple distributors. His extensive product knowledge and experience span both distribution and transmission equipment, including auction value insight — adding an invaluable perspective to the team's presence at the show.

    The Utility Expo is the largest and fastest growing trade show in the utility industry, where attendees have the unique experience of engaging with utility professionals and equipment vendors. Industries represented include electric transmission and distribution, natural gas transmission and distribution, telecommunications, water treatment and stormwater management.

    "We're honored to be part of the leading event in utility construction and infrastructure," said Deason. "The Utility Expo is an unmatched platform for building relationships with peers, customers and industry innovators.

    "Having worked across various sides of the business — from dealerships to auctions — I bring a unique perspective. My goal is to use that experience to foster connections and collaborate on auction solutions that meet the needs of utility professionals and equipment providers alike."

    The Utility Expo occupies 1.5 million sq. ft. with 21,000 attendees, who have access to more than 30 utility industry specific classrooms, hands-on demonstrations, new products and technology and peer-to-peer education.

    "The Utility Expo is where the industry comes to do business," said Brianne Somers, show director of The Utility Expo. "We're thrilled to welcome Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. to the show floor and provide them with a space to connect with thousands of engaged utility professionals."

    For more information, visit theutilityexpo.com/ and jeffmartinauctioneers.com/.




