Jeff Martin Auctioneers conducted its annual winter Kissimmee, Fla., auction from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

The company held the auction on an expansive 100-acre site that included many low-hour, nearly-new machines, plus older machines. New for 2023 was a large selection of cranes and other aerial lift equipment.

The vast supply of iron attracted bidders from around the world, including bidders from all 50 states as well as 27 countries. The sale included four rings concurrently selling a variety of machines.

Bidders enjoyed a nice sunny breeze throughout the auction, which also was made available via online video. Several machines were sold off-site as well. CEG

