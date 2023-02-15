List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Jeff Martin Auctioneers Conducts Annual Winter Kissimmee Sale

Wed February 15, 2023 - National Edition
CEG


Jeff Martin Auctioneers conducted its annual winter Kissimmee, Fla., auction from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15.

The company held the auction on an expansive 100-acre site that included many low-hour, nearly-new machines, plus older machines. New for 2023 was a large selection of cranes and other aerial lift equipment.

The vast supply of iron attracted bidders from around the world, including bidders from all 50 states as well as 27 countries. The sale included four rings concurrently selling a variety of machines.

Bidders enjoyed a nice sunny breeze throughout the auction, which also was made available via online video. Several machines were sold off-site as well. CEG

The company had multiple rings going at once with remote bidding available on site and virtually worldwide. (L-R) are John Berner, Nick Bennett, Kellie Martin, Roy Teitsworth and Jesse Teitsworth, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
Each year Jeff Martin Auctioneers organizes a charity auction to assist veterans. (L-R) are Kellie Martin, Jeff Martin and Bryan Carr, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers; and Wayne Saul of Maxim Crane Works, Augusta, Ga. (CEG photo)
Richard Emge (R) of Emge Paving, Richmond, Va., gets registered by Donna Cox and Jennifer Martin, both of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. (CEG photo)
Andrew Geurink, HES Equpiment, Holland, Mich. (CEG photo)
Johnny Gomez (L) and Jerry Rice, both territory managers of Eager Beaver, stand with the 60 GSL detachable gooseneck trailer. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin (L) and Eustaquo Magalhaes, of Sunshine Heavy Haulers. (CEG photo)
Dan McHugh (L), Brookside Equipment, Phillipston, Mass.; and Sam Sales, Sales Auction Company. (CEG photo)
Tom Garrity, LB Corporation, Lee, Mass. (CEG photo)
These very low hour Bobcat rollers were all sold to a paving contractor in Nebraska. (CEG photo)
On day two, the cranes were sold. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin makes the pre-auction announcements regarding the cranes being sold. Assisting him are John Berner, Ron Kries and Paul Ruff. (CEG photo)
Bidding on the cranes are Jeffrey Dowgiewicz (L) of Dowgiewicz Contracting in Webster, Mass., and Harry Leo of HA Leo Crane Service in Webster, Mass. (CEG photo)
There was a wide assortment of compact excavators for many bidders. (CEG photo)
The auction included a wide variety of skid steer loaders, some with very low hours. (CEG photo)
New for the 2023 auction was a large selection of cranes and aerial lifts. Jeff Martin Auctioneers is expanding to better serve crane, rigging and aerial equipment buyers and sellers with the addition of Crane Specialist Bryan Carr to the national sales team. (CEG photo)
The pair of Cat D5K2 dozers were both sold to contractors in Jacksonville, Fla. (CEG photo)
Keith Baughman of Baughman Trucking & Excavating, Holcomb, Wis., came to auction to hopefully buy a few excavators and new buckets. (CEG photo)
The auction included Cat, Komatsu, John Deere, Volvo, Hitachi, LiuGong, SANY and Kobelco excavators for the bidders. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Christian Weaver, Greg Weaver and Joseph Weaver, all of Super Sealers, Greensberg, Pa., purchased the JMA quick coupler from JMA?Owner Johan Melende. (CEG photo)
 




