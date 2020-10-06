Jeff Martin Auctioneers Headed Back to Florida

Jeff Martin Auctioneers has an experienced sales team that will help you navigate the selling process.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. is headed back to the Kissimmee, Fla., auctions for its fourth year, selling from its auction trucks on Feb. 8 to 11, 2021.

The auction features heavy construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers, cranes, vehicles, attachments, support equipment and more.

"We have an experienced sales team that will help you navigate the selling process, and Jeff Martin Auctioneers has several selling options that we can tailor to your needs," the company said.

"We strive to make everything as simple as possible for our clients. List your items now for maximum marketing exposure. We have ready and able buyers from all 50 states and 46 foreign countries.

"We look forward to seeing you in person or online at our 2021 Kissimmee, Fla., auction."

For more information on Jeff Martin Auctioneers, visit https://www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com/.