--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Headed Back to Florida

Tue October 06, 2020 - National Edition
Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Jeff Martin Auctioneers has an experienced sales team that will help you navigate the selling process.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers has an experienced sales team that will help you navigate the selling process.



Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. is headed back to the Kissimmee, Fla., auctions for its fourth year, selling from its auction trucks on Feb. 8 to 11, 2021.

The auction features heavy construction and farm equipment, trucks, trailers, cranes, vehicles, attachments, support equipment and more.

"We have an experienced sales team that will help you navigate the selling process, and Jeff Martin Auctioneers has several selling options that we can tailor to your needs," the company said.

"We strive to make everything as simple as possible for our clients. List your items now for maximum marketing exposure. We have ready and able buyers from all 50 states and 46 foreign countries.

"We look forward to seeing you in person or online at our 2021 Kissimmee, Fla., auction."

For more information on Jeff Martin Auctioneers, visit https://www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com/.




Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions FLORIDA Florida Auctions Florida Auctions 2021 Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc