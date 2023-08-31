List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers Hosts Asphalt Inventory Reduction Sale in Pelzer, S.C.

    Thu August 31, 2023 - National Edition
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an auction Aug. 22, 2023, in Pelzer, S.C. The Asphalt Inventory Reduction auction featured 113 lots and drew in-person and online bidders from 28 U.S. states and from Egypt, Vietnam, Nicaragua and Mexico.

    Highlights of the sale included a 2019 Caterpillar CB13 tandem roller, which sold to a bidder in Virginia for $68,000, and a Hamm HD70 vibratory roller, which sold to a bidder in Vietnam for $11,000. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Keeping the auction moving along (L-R) are David Taylor, Jeff Martin, Ron Kreis and Jennifer Martin. (CEG photo)
    Robert and Lissette Finchum of Finchum Construction in Spartanburg, S.C., check out a New Holland grader, as well as Bobcat loaders. (CEG photo)
    Destiny Bradford and Ricky Todd, both of DRT Construction in Greenville, S.C., look over this Cat 953C loader and other wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    Kim Taylor of Jeff Martin Auctioneers looks over the Komatsu D39Pxi dozer before the action begins. (CEG photo)
    These two paving machines were sold to an online bidder from the Dominican Republic. (CEG photo)
    These two rollers were sold to contractors in Virginia and in Vietnam. (CEG photo)
    These two Bobcat compact track loaders were in great condition and were sold to a grading contractor in Tampa, Fla. (CEG photo)
    This Cat motorgrader was sold to local paving contractor in Greenville, S.C. (CEG photo)
    The auction included various sized excavators. (CEG photo)




