Jeff Martin Auctioneers held an auction Aug. 22, 2023, in Pelzer, S.C. The Asphalt Inventory Reduction auction featured 113 lots and drew in-person and online bidders from 28 U.S. states and from Egypt, Vietnam, Nicaragua and Mexico.

Highlights of the sale included a 2019 Caterpillar CB13 tandem roller, which sold to a bidder in Virginia for $68,000, and a Hamm HD70 vibratory roller, which sold to a bidder in Vietnam for $11,000. CEG

Today's top stories