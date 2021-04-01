On March 25, 2021, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Annual East Coast Spring Construction & Transportation Auction in Pelzer, S.C.

There was a wide variety of equipment from many different manufactures, including Komatsu, Cat, John Deere, Volvo Case, Bobcat, Takeuchi and more. The bidders — more than 500 total bidders from 39 states and 9 foreign countries — had the option of bidding live on site or over the internet. CEG

