Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Sells Iron at Pelzer, S.C., Auction

Thu April 01, 2021 - Southeast Edition
CEG


On March 25, 2021, Jeff Martin Auctioneers held its Annual East Coast Spring Construction & Transportation Auction in Pelzer, S.C.

There was a wide variety of equipment from many different manufactures, including Komatsu, Cat, John Deere, Volvo Case, Bobcat, Takeuchi and more. The bidders — more than 500 total bidders from 39 states and 9 foreign countries — had the option of bidding live on site or over the internet. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

(L-R): Brian Massey, Dylan Smith and Eric Moore, all of Massey Grading & Clearing in Seneca, S.C., inspected this Cat D6T and felt it would suit their needs if they could get it at the right price.
The Cat, John Deere and Komatsu dozers attracted considerable attention from overseas buyers who bid virtually.
(L-R): Looking over this John Deere 331 compact track loader are Justin and Cecil Rowland, and Tim Lawrence of All American Transport in Spartanburg, S.C.
Inspecting the brush cutters are Tawyna Miles and James Burnette of Burnette Grading in Mars Hill, S.C.
The Cat and Volvo artic trucks were sold to a contractor in Miami.
Truss Garner (L) and Tommy Strickland of Upstate Curb in Homer, Ga., looked over this Sakai SW652 roller. They came to buy a roller for a job they just won.
(L-R): Keeping the auction going are Jeff Martin, Ron Kreis, Jennifer Martin and Seth Brewer, all of Jeff Martin Auctioneers.
Due to early morning rain, the beginning of the auction was held inside.
(L-R): Morgan Flanagan, Cyndi Waller, Tia Thomas and Amber Kearley registered the bidders and answered questions.




Today's top stories

Historic Minneapolis Bridge Receives Facelift

White House Releases Infrastructure Proposal: 'The American Jobs Plan'

Advanced Tech for Cat 815 Soil Compactor Increases Productivity, Lowers Maintenance Costs

Hitachi Construction Machinery Loaders America Inc. Engages Dealers in First Virtual Dealer Meeting

N.C. Replaces Aging Swing Span Bridge

Hyundai Construction Equipment Announces Nationwide Team Hyundai Photo Contest

Cat GC Series Single Drum Vibratory Soil Compactors Deliver Simple Operation, Low Ownership Costs, Long Service Intervals

JCB North America Cares for Employees With Innovative COVID-19 Measures



 

Read more about...

Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc South Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo