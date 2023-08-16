List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Jeff Martin Hosts Its August Upper Midwest Auction

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    CEG


    Jeff Martin conducted its Upper Midwest construction equipment and truck unreserved public auction on Aug. 8 at its facility in Glencoe, Minn. The sale featured equipment from large fleet and government services as well as farm and construction equipment.

    Some of the equipment offered included excavators — both mini and full-size; skid steers; attachments, trucks and more.

    For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    These mini-excavators are ready to be auctioned off. (CEG photo)
    (CEG photo)
    Jeff Martin Auctioneers hosted its August Upper Midwest sale on Aug. 8. (CEG photo)
    A nice selection of excavators were ready for new homes. (CEG photo)
    These walk-behind skid steers were popular draws. (CEG photo)
    A nice variety of attachments were up for grabs. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project



     

    Read more about...

    Auctions Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc Minnesota






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA