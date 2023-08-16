Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
Jeff Martin conducted its Upper Midwest construction equipment and truck unreserved public auction on Aug. 8 at its facility in Glencoe, Minn. The sale featured equipment from large fleet and government services as well as farm and construction equipment.
Some of the equipment offered included excavators — both mini and full-size; skid steers; attachments, trucks and more.
For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG
Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions