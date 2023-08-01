Jeff Martin Auctioneers conducted its fourth central Ohio heavy equipment and truck auction in Columbus, Ohio, on July 18. The sale featured a range of construction equipment, material processing equipment and a variety of trucks.

The auction was held on the property of Ohio Mulch, and surplus inventory from the company, including an impressive lineup of late model Ford F750 super duty trucks, was on the block due to fleet upgrades.

Buyers from 34 states and four countries participated in the sale site while drawing a total of more than 800 onsite and online bidders. An equipment buyer from Lebanon took first place for purchasing from the furthest distance.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers has a busy lineup of auctions planned to round out the year. In August, the auction company has 10 heavy construction and equipment auctions scheduled. Locations range from Minnesota, Indiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Florida, and includes a virtual crane auction featuring cranes and support equipment in North America, Canada and Australia on Aug. 17. The company expects to conduct three auctions each week throughout the fall.

