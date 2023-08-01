List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Jeff Martin Hosts Ohio Heavy Equipment, Truck Auction

    Tue August 01, 2023 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Jeff Martin Auctioneers conducted its fourth central Ohio heavy equipment and truck auction in Columbus, Ohio, on July 18. The sale featured a range of construction equipment, material processing equipment and a variety of trucks.

    The auction was held on the property of Ohio Mulch, and surplus inventory from the company, including an impressive lineup of late model Ford F750 super duty trucks, was on the block due to fleet upgrades.

    Buyers from 34 states and four countries participated in the sale site while drawing a total of more than 800 onsite and online bidders. An equipment buyer from Lebanon took first place for purchasing from the furthest distance.

    Jeff Martin Auctioneers has a busy lineup of auctions planned to round out the year. In August, the auction company has 10 heavy construction and equipment auctions scheduled. Locations range from Minnesota, Indiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Florida, and includes a virtual crane auction featuring cranes and support equipment in North America, Canada and Australia on Aug. 17. The company expects to conduct three auctions each week throughout the fall.

    For more information, visit jeffmartinauctioneers.com. CEG

    The Jeff Martin Auctioneers team has a busy schedule of auctions planned for the upcoming fall selling season. (CEG photo)
    Tom Barnett of Tom B Extreme Water Features came to the auction in search of an excavator. (CEG photo)
    With a number of pieces from surplus inventory for sale at the auction, Jim and Kathy Weber of Ohio Mulch were pleased with the results. (CEG photo)
    Walter Diaz of Diaz Pallets was looking to add to his fleet. (CEG photo)




