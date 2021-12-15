List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

JESCO Celebrates 10 Years of Partnership With Ditch Witch

Wed December 15, 2021 - Northeast Edition
JESCO


JESCO Inc., one of the Northeast region's leading construction equipment dealers, will be marking the 10th anniversary of its partnership with Ditch Witch, a brand of underground utility construction equipment.

With this milestone, JESCO also celebrates the sale of more than 2,000 mini-skid steers, close to 3,000 Hammerhead moles, almost 500 vibratory plows and the loyalty and patronage of countless parts and service customers across all JESCO locations.

"It's been an exciting 10 years of working closely with our underground and utilities customers helping them outfit their jobsites with the Ditch Witch equipment that works for their needs," said Warren Hagenbuch, general manager of JESCO's underground division.

"The entire JESCO team — our sales, service, parts and rental departments are proud of the relationships we've built and maintained with our utilities and underground customers throughout the last decade.

"We know that our customers understand that when they turn to JESCO, they are turning to the dealer that can take care of all their requirements … the one dealer, one solution option that makes their lives easier and their projects more successful."

JESCO and Ditch Witch look forward to continued success in supplying the best utilities and underground construction equipment to the Mid-Atlantic and North East markets during the next decade and beyond.

For more information, visit www.jesco.us and www.ditchwitch.com.




Today's top stories

Golden State Bridge Delivers $75M Upgrades On I-80

Rain Lets Up for Excavation on MDOT's SR19 Expansion

California Adds Most Construction Jobs, According to AGC

VIDEO: Werk-Brau Extreme Bucket Loads Cat 45T Haul Trucks in Just Three Passes

Bobcat Company Launches Bobcat Machine IQ Mobile App for Increased Connectivity, Convenience

Bridge Projects Coming to North Atlanta, While Another is Delayed on the Southside

Bobcat Expands Features on Demand Technology Platform

Brooks Tractor Becomes Merlo Dealer for Wisconsin, Upper Peninsula of Michigan



 

Read more about...

Business News Ditch Witch






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo