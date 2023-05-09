JESCO and the OVG Group, who oversee operations at CFG Bank Arena, announced a new partnership agreement through a shared commitment to improving the Baltimore community.

JESCO, a John Deere, Wirtgen, Ditch Witch and Topcon dealer in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, northern Virginia and the New England region, and the OVG Group, who oversee operations at CFG Bank Arena, a recently renovated and redeveloped entertainment venue in the heart of Baltimore, announced a new partnership agreement through a shared commitment to improving the Baltimore community.

CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as the Royal Farms Arena and originally, the Baltimore Civic Center, recently reopened after a more than $250 million-dollar, 100 percent privately funded renovation aimed at serving as the cornerstone for the redevelopment of Baltimore, which is home to one of JESCO's largest locations.

With an estimated 60 shows per year made up of largely of A-List acts, the venue will bring not only jobs but an economic tourism boost for the city of Baltimore. The OVG Group's commitment to the city of Baltimore is in complete alignment with JESCO Inc.'s mission of building the local communities it serves throughout its area of responsibility spanning 13 locations, the company said.

This planned community investment is the foundation of JESCO's commitment to its partnership with the CFG Bank Arena.

Jon Robustelli, president of JESCO, said, "the shared mission of the CFG Bank Arena and JESCO, along with providing the opportunity to play a real role in the improvement of the Baltimore community, makes this an exciting opportunity for JESCO".

For more information, visit www.cfgbankarena.com.

Today's top stories