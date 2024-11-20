Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
JLG's new 519 telehandler is designed with enhanced features for today's job sites, including improved load chart, advanced control system, powerful engine, and versatile joystick. The redesigned cab offers comfort, while maintaining maneuverability and serviceability.
Wed November 20, 2024 - National Edition
JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation business and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, introduced the new JLG 519 telehandler, a redesign of the G5-18A model, with a range of improvements to meet the demands of today's job sites.
This upgraded model delivers advanced features, greater productivity and enhanced serviceability to improve operator confidence and lower the total cost of ownership.
"The 519 will be a valuable asset for rental companies, commercial and residential construction firms and independent contractors, like masons and homebuilders, working in pick-and-place applications that require precision handling of job site materials," said John Boehme, senior product manager, JLG. "With its enhanced capabilities and technology, this new model is positioned to compete effectively in the 5,500-lb. telehandler market."
Offering a 5,500-lb. lift capacity, 18-ft. 7-in. maximum lift height and 10-ft. 10-in. maximum forward reach, the new JLG 519 telehandler is redesigned with several key improvements over its predecessor:
Important features that JLG carried over into the design of the new 519 include:
"The new JLG 519 telehandler exemplifies our commitment to customer-inspired innovation and productivity-enhancing features," said Boehme. "These updates give our customers the versatility, performance and technology they need to excel on today's job sites."
For more information, visit JLG.com.