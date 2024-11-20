JLG's new 519 telehandler is designed with enhanced features for today's job sites, including improved load chart, advanced control system, powerful engine, and versatile joystick. The redesigned cab offers comfort, while maintaining maneuverability and serviceability.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation business and a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, introduced the new JLG 519 telehandler, a redesign of the G5-18A model, with a range of improvements to meet the demands of today's job sites.

This upgraded model delivers advanced features, greater productivity and enhanced serviceability to improve operator confidence and lower the total cost of ownership.

"The 519 will be a valuable asset for rental companies, commercial and residential construction firms and independent contractors, like masons and homebuilders, working in pick-and-place applications that require precision handling of job site materials," said John Boehme, senior product manager, JLG. "With its enhanced capabilities and technology, this new model is positioned to compete effectively in the 5,500-lb. telehandler market."

Offering a 5,500-lb. lift capacity, 18-ft. 7-in. maximum lift height and 10-ft. 10-in. maximum forward reach, the new JLG 519 telehandler is redesigned with several key improvements over its predecessor:

Improved Load Chart : The 519's load chart has been optimized, expanding the working zone at maximum lift capacity and forward reach.

: The 519's load chart has been optimized, expanding the working zone at maximum lift capacity and forward reach. Advanced Control System : The new control system enables additional productivity-boosting features, including Load Stability Indication (LSI), Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence (SEAOP) and enhanced diagnostics through ClearSky Smart Fleet.

: The new control system enables additional productivity-boosting features, including Load Stability Indication (LSI), Seatbelt Engagement and Operator Presence (SEAOP) and enhanced diagnostics through ClearSky Smart Fleet. Powerful Yet Efficient Engine : The 519 is powered by a Deutz 2.2L 60 hp diesel engine, providing optimized performance while improving fuel efficiency by 10-20 percent.

: The 519 is powered by a Deutz 2.2L 60 hp diesel engine, providing optimized performance while improving fuel efficiency by 10-20 percent. Multifunction Joystick : The electric-over-hydraulic joystick offers greater versatility, with auxiliary hydraulic function and attachment tilt capabilities.

: The electric-over-hydraulic joystick offers greater versatility, with auxiliary hydraulic function and attachment tilt capabilities. Redesigned Cab : The completely redesigned cab provides operators with a more spacious and comfortable work environment, including options like air conditioning and a multifunction display with a backup camera.

: The completely redesigned cab provides operators with a more spacious and comfortable work environment, including options like air conditioning and a multifunction display with a backup camera. Increased Serviceability: Significant reductions in hydraulic hoses and fittings (44 percent) enhance serviceability by minimizing potential leak points.

Important features that JLG carried over into the design of the new 519 include:

Excellent maneuverability : Tight-turning radius, narrow width and low machine height allow for exceptional maneuverability on crowded job sites.

: Tight-turning radius, narrow width and low machine height allow for exceptional maneuverability on crowded job sites. Versatility: Equipped with a universal skid steer adapter, operators can use a wide variety of attachments, including carriages, forks, buckets, hooks and work platforms, to perform multiple job site tasks.

"The new JLG 519 telehandler exemplifies our commitment to customer-inspired innovation and productivity-enhancing features," said Boehme. "These updates give our customers the versatility, performance and technology they need to excel on today's job sites."

For more information, visit JLG.com.

