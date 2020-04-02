--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
JLG Launches New AccessReady Fusion XR Virtual Reality Training

Thu April 02, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms and telehandlers, introduced a significant upgrade to its proprietary AccessReady XR virtual reality (VR) boom lift training simulator with the addition of a full scissor lift training package.

The new dual product simulator was on display at ConExpo 2020.

With AccessReady Fusion XR, both boom and scissor lift VR training are available in one unit. Users become familiar with each MEWP type and its controls, while improving skills prior to stepping into an actual machine.

This latest extension to the JLG virtual reality offering came at the request of key customers from around the world who utilize the company's original AccessReady XR boom lift training product.

AccessReady Fusion XR provides an immersive, virtual reality-based training for users of all skill levels, covering everything from controls familiarization to advanced machine operation. Access Ready Fusion XR has been upgraded to include a training scenario creation and management system. Instructors can create their own scenarios designed to test various skills and select the criteria for evaluation of user performance.

Scenarios can be sequenced in a "playlist" that walks users through various exercises. The Scenario Manager is a power addition to the traditional Access Ready XR system.

"The success of our initial venture into virtual reality training on boom lifts inspired us to develop a similar experience for scissors," said Rick Smith, senior director of training, JLG Industries.

"We continue to look for ways to provide new training avenues to our customers to improve safety on job sites and across the industry. Our commitment to advancing training either in-person, online or virtually remains as strong as ever."

The AccessReady Fusion XR operator training simulator is the newest addition to the JLG line of virtual training options. Benefits of the JLG AccessReady Fusion XR include:

  • A safe environment for training operators
  • Increased "hands-on" controls training for faster time to proficiency
  • Improved quality of practice time, allows operators to experience real-life applications
  • Reduced evaluation time, since trainees more quickly learn the controls
  • User-created training scenarios, which can be sequenced to teach specific skills
  • Objective, exportable operator proficiency evaluations for all scenarios
  • Real-time feedback to accelerate training learning

Other key features of the JLG AccessReady Fusion XR include real-world controls, "virtual hands" (unique to JLG), a networked multi-user mode, multiple training environments (including proving grounds and construction sites), selectable virtual avatars for multi-user scenarios, an instructor-led mode, and tools to create unique password-protected scenarios and customized performance metrics.

The JLG AccessReady Fusion XR package includes:

  • 6-foot JLG custom platform with boom lift and scissor lift controls
  • HTC Vive PRO headset and Leap Motion camera
  • HTC Vive sensors and tracker
  • VR-ready PC pre-loaded with JLG AccessReady Fusion XR software
  • Keyboard with touchpad and monitor for PC
  • Portable cabinet for housing PC and VR components
  • System setup and operating instructions

For more information on the JLG AccessReady Fusion XR operator training program and how to purchase, visit https://www.jlg.com/en/destination/virtual-reality-training.

For more information about JLG, visit www.jlg.com.



