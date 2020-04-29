JLG Releases New Battery Monitoring System

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

JLG Releases New Battery Monitoring System

Wed April 29, 2020 - National Edition
JLG


When used together, the system components provide real-time information, including accurate state-of-charge, battery depletion tracking, fluid level monitoring and charging history.
When used together, the system components provide real-time information, including accurate state-of-charge, battery depletion tracking, fluid level monitoring and charging history.

JLG Industries Inc. has launched a new advanced battery monitoring system for electric scissor lifts and boom lifts.

This time-saving solution analyzes the machine's battery charge and usage and provides diagnostic information on the battery and charger system. Components include a new Smart Charger, which logs the charge history and details on the machine controller, and a Mobile Control hardware module that provides wireless connectivity and interaction.

"The new system delivers much greater detail around the charge history than was previously possible, which allows users to make more accurate service decisions," said Korry Kobel, director of engineering, JLG. "The additional functionality of the highly-accurate state-of-charge details, coupled with the feature-rich mobile application for battery monitoring, will lead to lower total cost of ownership for our customers and equipment users."

When used together, the system components provide real-time information, including accurate state-of-charge, battery depletion tracking, fluid level monitoring and charging history. All information is available in an intuitive mobile application that empowers users to make informed decisions about their machine's energy system.

Access to this level of battery information provides several key benefits for machine owners and operators, including:

  • Increased Uptime: Machines that lose charge during the workday slow productivity. Owners and operators can analyze depletion tracking and current status at the fleet level to gain a better understanding of the batteries and charger in seconds, without the time-consuming process of visiting each machine.
  • Reduced Maintenance and Replacement Costs: The application's actionable data encourages machine owners and operators to follow best charge/discharge practices that can lead to a 40 percent improvement in battery life. Additionally, this tool helps reduce up to 70 percent of charger replacements that are performed in error due to a lack of actionable data.
  • Time Savings: Time-consuming charger algorithm changes are simplified, so maintenance can be up to eight times faster. Additionally, service technicians will spend less time changing batteries and/or chargers, and instead can monitor them to make more productive decisions about battery maintenance.

Machine operators can access battery data in several convenient formats based on their needs. They can use the new Smart Charger on its own and access data with a handheld analyzer or pair the Smart Charger with the Mobile Control hardware. Users can then access data from a wireless mobile application available to download in the Apple App Store.

The mobile app gives operators access to battery information when they are within 30 feet of the machine or group of machines that are actively in use or plugged in for charging. This gives a one-to-many connection locally that drastically improves the data's effectiveness and operator convenience, according to the manufacturer.

The Smart Charger is now standard on all new ES Series scissor lifts and optional for the R Series scissor lifts. Mobile Control hardware is optional for both machine families. Customers who already own ES or R Series scissor lifts can retrofit their machines by purchasing the system's components separately or together based on how they wish to access the data.

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

JLG Scissor Lift