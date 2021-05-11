Oshkosh Corporation recently has received several prestigious industry awards for the company’s ongoing ethical business practices, sustainability efforts and use of emerging and advancing digital technologies.

JLG Industries Inc. announced that parent company Oshkosh Corporation recently has received several prestigious industry awards for the company's ongoing ethical business practices, sustainability efforts and use of emerging and advancing digital technologies.

Committed to creating a more sustainable future, Oshkosh was named one of Barron's "100 Most Sustainable Companies" and has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, both for the fourth consecutive year.

Steadfast in sustainability initiatives, Oshkosh Corporation has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption and continues to make investments in technology including the development of battery-powered products.

The company also was a recipient of the IDG CIO 100 Award for information technology excellence. Oshkosh Corporation's Digital Technology team is powered by team members around the world, all focused on solving business challenges. This is the third consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has received this award. The company also received the IDG FutureEdge 50 Award for its innovative use of emerging technology. This is the first time that Oshkosh Corporation has received this global award.

In addition to these awards, Oshkosh Corporation also has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, as well as one of America's Top 250 Best-Managed Companies by the Wall Street Journal.

"Earning top honors from so many different organizations is testimony to the collective drive towards excellence by all Oshkosh Corporation global team members who remain focused on sustainable operations, empowering others and developing innovative solutions that drive the business forward," said Frank Nerenhausen, Oshkosh Corporation executive vice president and president of the company's Access Segment, which includes two industry leading brands: JLG aerial lifts and material handling equipment including boom lifts, scissor lifts, low-level access lifts, vertical access lifts, stock and order picker lifts, towable lifts and telehandlers, and Jerr-Dan towing and recovery equipment including carriers, wreckers and rotators.

For more information about Jerr-Dan, visit www.jerrdan.com. For more information about JLG, visit www.jlg.com. For more about Oshkosh information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

