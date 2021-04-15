Based on the ISO 50001 (Energy Management System) program, the 50001-Ready program is designed to help facilities identify their energy management gaps, while providing technical tools and resources that help organizations build a culture of structured energy improvement.

JLG Industries Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers, announced that its manufacturing facility in Shippensburg, Pa., has achieved the 50001 Ready designation from the Department of Energy (DOE).

JLG's Shippensburg facility manufactures a broad range of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) and telehandlers.

"JLG has long been a forerunner in the design and manufacture of environmentally friendly equipment and sustainable technologies," said Frank Nerenhausen, president, JLG. "As the access industry leader, we view protecting the environment through responsible operations as one of our greatest responsibilities. As such, we continuously look for ways to reduce our carbon footprint.

"Strategic energy management not only helps to reduce our company's energy related spending, but it also improves JLG business processes. I'd like to congratulate our Shippensburg management team for being progressive and the first of all Oshkosh plants to achieve the 50001 Ready recognition. This achievement positions JLG to implement compliant ISO 50001 programs well into the future."

According to the DOE, implementing a structured energy management system can be a key step for 50001 Ready companies, including JLG, to:

Cut operational costs

Achieve continual operational improvement

Improve risk management

Stay competitive in the marketplace

For more information, visit www.jlg.com.

