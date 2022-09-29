JM Wood recently hosted four full days of auctioning in Alabama: Sept. 20 to 22 in Montgomery and Sept. 23 in Decatur.

Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company; Brasfield and Gorrie; CW Roberts; Flint Equipment; H & H Oilfield Services; Mid Star Timber; Sea Byrd Construction; Selective Inc.; Sparks Energy; Strack Inc.; Wiregrass Construction; Wright Bros. and more than 300 other sellers.

Gross sales were more than $91,000,000, making it the largest third quarter September auction in the company's 49 years. A total of 3,251 machines and trucks were sold over the four days. More than 67 percent of the bids received were online.

"Customers who are looking to retire or conduct job completion auctions have been attracted to the ability to sell their equipment from their location and blend them into our already scheduled massive quarterly auction events," said Bryant Wood.

"Sparks Energy sold 150 machines and trucks from their Decatur yard as the featured seller on the fourth day of this event. We already have all the online buyers pre-approved and sitting there ready to bid. A stand-alone auction could never get the kind of attention we are able to get for our sellers by combining these auctions."

Next up will be Oct. 28 for The Alabama Department of Transportation in Montgomery, Ala., and Dec. 6 to 7 to wrap up the company's year. CEG

