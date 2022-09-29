List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

JM Wood Auction Holds Four Days of Sales in Montgomery, Decatur, Ala.

Thu September 29, 2022 - Southeast Edition #20
CEG


JM Wood recently hosted four full days of auctioning in Alabama: Sept. 20 to 22 in Montgomery and Sept. 23 in Decatur.

Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company; Brasfield and Gorrie; CW Roberts; Flint Equipment; H & H Oilfield Services; Mid Star Timber; Sea Byrd Construction; Selective Inc.; Sparks Energy; Strack Inc.; Wiregrass Construction; Wright Bros. and more than 300 other sellers.

Gross sales were more than $91,000,000, making it the largest third quarter September auction in the company's 49 years. A total of 3,251 machines and trucks were sold over the four days. More than 67 percent of the bids received were online.

"Customers who are looking to retire or conduct job completion auctions have been attracted to the ability to sell their equipment from their location and blend them into our already scheduled massive quarterly auction events," said Bryant Wood.

"Sparks Energy sold 150 machines and trucks from their Decatur yard as the featured seller on the fourth day of this event. We already have all the online buyers pre-approved and sitting there ready to bid. A stand-alone auction could never get the kind of attention we are able to get for our sellers by combining these auctions."

Next up will be Oct. 28 for The Alabama Department of Transportation in Montgomery, Ala., and Dec. 6 to 7 to wrap up the company's year. CEG

Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11
Photo: 1/11

Cody Folsom, and Peter and Jay Durrence, all of Glennville, Ga., look over some Deere 650K dozers of interest. (CEG photo)
Jan Beckwith’s 80th birthday coincided with the auction. Beckwith has worked with JM Wood Auction for more than 40 years and is known to everyone who comes to bid. (CEG photo)
At the heart of every JM Wood sale, these ladies work extremely long days to ensure everything goes perfectly. (L-R, standing) are Kathy Raines, Kim Wood Cox, Jan Beckwith, Julie Belisle and Becky Baggett (kneeling). (CEG photo)
Howard Sheppard had a fleet of trucks ready for the auction block. (CEG photo)
These county-owned Cat 938M’s are looking for new homes. (CEG photo)
Sparks Energy sold 150 machines and trucks from its Decatur yard, including this 2021 Volvo A25G. (CEG photo)
The winning bid was $720,000 for this 2018 Cat 627K. (CEG photo)
County-owned Cat graders are always a staple at a JM Wood auction. (CEG photo)
A Cat D4 was sold for $295,000. (CEG photo)
A fleet of Cat 963C loaders arrived as part of the Selective Inc. retirement sale. (CEG photo)
Selective Inc.’s 2022 Cat 325 garnered much attention. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Joint Venture Builds New Gates, Key Structures On $259M ATL Project

E&B Paving, Rieth-Riley Construction, Gradex Form Unique Triventure for Widening Project

Case Construction Equipment, Ken Schrader Team Up for 50th Super DIRT Week

ARTBA Recognizes Top Women Leaders in Transportation Design, Construction

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America to Highlight New Products at Equip Expo 2022

Drones Are Benefitting Earthmoving Operations

Yoder & Frey Hosts Ohio Auction at Its North Baltimore, Ohio HQ

ABC Installs Truss On Cumberland River Bridge in Kentucky



 

Read more about...

Alabama Auctions J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc.






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA