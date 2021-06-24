Equipmentdown-arrow
JM Wood Holds Auction in Montgomery, Alabama

Thu June 24, 2021 - Southeast Edition #13
CEG


JM Wood Auction held a four-day auction at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on June 15 through the 18. At final bid, there was $52,000,000 plus in gross sales, including more than $21,000,000 in online sales, and more than 3,500 lots sold.

Featured items included hundreds of late model Cat rental fleet machines and more than 100 Mack and Kenworth county owned dump trucks. Featured sellers included: Alabama Power Company; Gibbons Creek Power Plant; B & G Equipment and Supply; Flint Equipment; The Scott Bridge Company; ST Bunn Construction; and more than 300 other sellers.

"This was the strongest summer sale in recent memory. Huge crowds were onsite and near record online attendance as well. Contractors are busy and they like coming to this Montgomery auction because of the quality and variety of the trucks and equipment we have here," said Russ Wood. CEG

The early morning rush for machine inspection on day two, which was construction equipment sale day.
Long-time friends Paul Fazzio (L) of Frank J. Fazzio & Sons, Pitman, N.J., and JD Gray of JM Wood Auction Co. watch as the machines roll across the ramp.
There are always some unique pieces at the JM Wood sale, including this pair of low-houred KATO iC120 crawler carriers.
Another fantastic selection of hydraulic excavators at this sale.
JM Wood’s Wheeler Johnson (L) and his son, future third-generation auction man, Wheeler Johnson Jr., work the auction together for a couple of days.
Central Atlanta Tractor’s Chuck Spooner (L) and JM Wood’s Russ Wood discuss some the machines going on the block on day two of the sale.
This 91-year-old timberman from Southern Timber Company, Enterprise, Ala., attended the JM Wood Montgomery, Ala., sale site for first time. He specifically came to the auction looking for a smaller sized Cat dozer.
This Cat 320F was the main machine that Doris Stone and Joseph McConnell of JM Farms, Athens, Ala., came to auction to buy.
Test operating a Komatsu D39PX is Stephen Harnage of WH Pollard Excavation, Sebring, Fla.
A couple of equipment dealers down from Tennessee to see what bargains could be found were Bill Woods (L), Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn., and Jason Snider, Snider Equipment, Jackson, Tenn.
Opening up a Kubota KX057-4 mini-excavator of interest is James Knight of Knight Timber Company, Whigham, Ga.
Looking over some of the dozers before sale time are Caleb Phillips (L) and James King of Granite Mountain Machinery, Conyers, Ga.
Test operating a Takeuchi TB230 mini-excavator is Skip Walker, High Hills Equipment, Smyrna, Ga.
JB Dunn (L) and Chris Benefield of Landworks, Heflin, Ala., were interested in some of the dozers about to go on the auction block.




