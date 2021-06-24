JM Wood Auction held a four-day auction at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility on June 15 through the 18. At final bid, there was $52,000,000 plus in gross sales, including more than $21,000,000 in online sales, and more than 3,500 lots sold.

Featured items included hundreds of late model Cat rental fleet machines and more than 100 Mack and Kenworth county owned dump trucks. Featured sellers included: Alabama Power Company; Gibbons Creek Power Plant; B & G Equipment and Supply; Flint Equipment; The Scott Bridge Company; ST Bunn Construction; and more than 300 other sellers.

"This was the strongest summer sale in recent memory. Huge crowds were onsite and near record online attendance as well. Contractors are busy and they like coming to this Montgomery auction because of the quality and variety of the trucks and equipment we have here," said Russ Wood. CEG

