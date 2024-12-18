List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    JM Wood Holds December Auction in Montgomery, Alabama

    Wed December 18, 2024 - Southeast Edition #26
    CEG


    JM Wood Auction concluded its 2024 auction schedule with another successful auction at its headquarters Dec. 4 and 5 in Montgomery, Ala.

    Featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Bottomline Equipment, Scott Bridge, State of Alabama Forestry Commission and more than 250 others. Approximately 2,076 lots were sold and brought in more than $40 million in gross sales

    Highlights of the sale included a highly coveted quintet of Cat 770 rigid frame trucks and more than 60 2023-2024 Kenworth and Mack dumps from Alabama municipalities.

    "Bidding activity was strong across the board, you could definitely feel a positive vibe in the crowd," said Bryant Wood. "Contractors are busy and they like coming here because they know they can put this equipment straight to work."

    Next up for JM Wood will be the 52nd Annual Spring Auction, March 18-21, 2025, in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Discussing a nice array of excavators about to go on the block are Bud Fultz (L), Old South Excavating, Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Chris Simerly of Simerly’s Excavating, McMinnville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Opening up a big Volvo EC350EL for a thorough inspection are David Martin (L), a farmer based in Hazel Green, Ala., and Jared Bradley of Bradley Farms, Elora, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Reading up on a machine model he hasn’t operated in the past (a SANY SMG200C-8 motor grader) is Gene Mauldin of Mauldin Excavation, Doerun, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Frank Brasfield (L) and Adam Lewis of Thompson Tractor, the local Caterpillar dealer reps, had their eyes on a package of four Cat 770 rigid frame trucks. (CEG photo)
    Inspecting a Cat CS11 GC single-drum compactor are Jimmy Landreth (L) and Jimmy Reeves of West Florida Asphalt, Baker, Fla. (CEG photo)
    Wrapping up their test operation of a John Deere 650K dozer of interest are Josh Brockman (L) and Jonathan Brockman of Brockman Contracting, Columbia, Ky. (CEG photo)
    A big selection of heavy iron rolled across the ramp on day one of the two-day sale. (CEG photo)
    Registered bidders rolled in early to look over machines and discuss their machine interests with their fellow contractors. (CEG photo)
    Every Montgomery sale features a tremendous selection of Kenworth and Mack dump trucks. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Georgia Is Moving Ahead to Enhance Highway Networks

    Iowa DOT's I-35 Project Includes New Bridges

    Year in Review: Bobcat's Major Moments of 2024

    Hiring, Retaining Construction Employees Starts With Attracting Right Candidates

    MassDOT to Use Drones for Infrastructure Projects; Amherst Exploring New Downtown Designs

    Eight I-15 Bridges Open in Idaho, Project Still Ongoing

    New York State Court Ruling Could Impact How Cities Report Road Damage, Conditions

    Newport, R.I., University to Build New Residence Hall; Repairs Being Made to Providence Cathedral



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Auctions J.M. Wood Auction Co. Inc.