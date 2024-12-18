JM Wood Auction concluded its 2024 auction schedule with another successful auction at its headquarters Dec. 4 and 5 in Montgomery, Ala.

Featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Bottomline Equipment, Scott Bridge, State of Alabama Forestry Commission and more than 250 others. Approximately 2,076 lots were sold and brought in more than $40 million in gross sales

Highlights of the sale included a highly coveted quintet of Cat 770 rigid frame trucks and more than 60 2023-2024 Kenworth and Mack dumps from Alabama municipalities.

"Bidding activity was strong across the board, you could definitely feel a positive vibe in the crowd," said Bryant Wood. "Contractors are busy and they like coming here because they know they can put this equipment straight to work."

Next up for JM Wood will be the 52nd Annual Spring Auction, March 18-21, 2025, in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

