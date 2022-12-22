The 2022 auctioning year came to a close for JM Wood Auction on Dec. 6 and 7 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility. This auction rounded out another strong year and officially starts the company's year-long 50th anniversary celebration for 2023.

More than 2,000 machines and trucks were sold over the two-day event. Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company, Brasfield and Gorrie, Howard Sheppard, Southeastern Site, Scott Bridge Company, Waites Construction and more than 200 other sellers.

December gross sales were over $50,000,000, making this the largest fourth quarter December auction in JM Woods' 49 years. More than 72 percent of the bids received were online.

"Online bidding was as strong as we can remember for any December auction," said Bryant Wood. "We have one of the strongest online bidding platforms out there with pre-approved bidders ready to buy."

Next up will be March 21 to 24 for JM Woods' 50th Anniversary Auction in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

