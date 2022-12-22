List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
JM Wood Holds Final Sale of 2022 in Montgomery, Alabama

Thu December 22, 2022 - Southeast Edition #26
CEG


The 2022 auctioning year came to a close for JM Wood Auction on Dec. 6 and 7 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility. This auction rounded out another strong year and officially starts the company's year-long 50th anniversary celebration for 2023.

More than 2,000 machines and trucks were sold over the two-day event. Featured sellers included Alabama Power Company, Brasfield and Gorrie, Howard Sheppard, Southeastern Site, Scott Bridge Company, Waites Construction and more than 200 other sellers.

December gross sales were over $50,000,000, making this the largest fourth quarter December auction in JM Woods' 49 years. More than 72 percent of the bids received were online.

"Online bidding was as strong as we can remember for any December auction," said Bryant Wood. "We have one of the strongest online bidding platforms out there with pre-approved bidders ready to buy."

Next up will be March 21 to 24 for JM Woods' 50th Anniversary Auction in Montgomery, Ala. CEG

Hard to find high-quality, low-hour machines were rolling out in multiples, including this pair of Hydrema 922HMs that were snagged by one bidder at $225K each. (CEG photo)
Inspecting machines is serious business for Steve McDonald (L) of McDonald Lumber Company, Clarkrange, Tenn., and Billy Joe Wilson of 84 Limestone, Monterey, Tenn. These two have been buying and selling at auctions for decades. (CEG photo)
All over this John Deere 650K dozer of interest are Danny Smith (L) of Eclectic, Ala., and Steve Odom of Steve Odom Construction, Deatsville, Ala. (CEG photo)
Test operating some excavators of interest, including this Cat 335FL, is Matt Manning of Manning Equipment Company, Cullman, Ala. (CEG photo)
More than a half a dozen Morooka’s were in the sale lineup and this Morooka MST 2200VD crawler carrier made the bidding list for Tony Ezekiel (in cab) and Paul Haralson of Shotcrete of America, Florence, Ala. (CEG photo)
Some of the team from Milam Equipment Sales came down from Danville, Va., to look for some machine bargains. (L-R) are James Stennett, Caleb Milam and Chloe Pearson. (CEG photo)
Some really nice directional drills being auctioned brought out utility contractors Sammy Glascow (L) and Kennon Whaley of Southeast Underground Drilling Services, Gulf Shores, Ala. (CEG photo)
Test operating one of four late-model Link-Belt 210 x4 excavators in the sale are Chris Grier (L) and Greg Grier of Grier Services, a Wetumpka, Ala.- based excavating contractor. (CEG photo)
Some big mining machines rumbled across the ramp on construction equipment sale day. (CEG photo)




