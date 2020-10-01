--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
JM Wood Holds Four-Day Auction in Montgomery, Alabama

Thu October 01, 2020 - Southeast Edition #21
On each of the four days of the auction, buyers turned out just after daylight to inspect the machines they planned to bid on.
Interested in some of the excavators in the auction line-up are Dylan Wheatley (L) and Steve Wheatley of Steve Wheatley & Associates, contractors from Thomson, Ga.
Taking notes on machines of interest are Josh Bryan (L) and Tim Thompson of EQUIPX based in Carrollton, Ga.
Admiring the size of the big Cat D10R in the auction are (L-R): Nicholas Grigsby, David Bradley and Easton Bradley of Bradley Excavation, Killen, Ala.
Doug Stone (L) of Stone Equipment, Montgomery, Ala. and Bob Winnette of T&K Construction, Vinemont, Ala., rarely ever miss a JM Wood sale.
Deep in discussion on a Bandit Beast 3680 of interest are Dave Altiere (L) and Chris Altiere of CBS Topsoil Inc./Altiere’s Home & Garden of Youngstown, Ohio.
Test operating a Komatsu PC390 are Dillon Godwin (operator) and Patrick Godwin, independent contractors based in Atmore, Ala.
As far as the eye could see, a line of Deere 670 and 672 motor graders await their moment to cross the ramp to be auctioned off.

JM Wood held a four-day auction from Sept. 22 to 25 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

There were a total of 4,013 lots, worth $46,239,320 sold across the ramp. Slightly more than $16 million ($16,441,285) of inventory was sold online (121 states, countries, territory/provinces registered to bid online).

A total of 64 percent was sold to onsite bidders, while 33 percent were sold to online bidders, and 3 percent sold via proxy bid.

JM Wood was pleased with its live auctions as 79 percent of its auctions had online bids; and 57 percent of the onsite winning bids were affected by the online backup bidder.

Featured sellers included: Alabama Power Company, State of Alabama, Brasfield and Gorrie, Flint Equipment, KBR and more than 300 other sellers.

One of the highlights from the auction included a complete mining liquidation that featured late model Caterpillar mining equipment as well as Letourneau L-1150 that sold for $950,000 to a mining operation in North Dakota.

Other featured highlights included some "unicorn" tractors. A 2003 Caterpillar D8R II with only 427 original hours sold to Sierra Leone Mine for $390,000 and an all original 2007 Caterpillar 140H with 900 hours fetched $175,000.

"This mining liquidation brought in buyers from around the world," said Russ Wood. "The quality of the equipment brought people in and they wan ted to see it in person and bid onsite. Online bidding was strong all four days. but the guys attended beat the Internet 64 percent of the time." CEG



