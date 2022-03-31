Taking a look at some Cat140M3 motor graders (L-R) are Jeffery Howell, Bojie Beers, Ben Beers and Mac Beers of J B Hain Co., Sardis, Ala.

J.M. Wood Auction held its 49th annual Spring Auction March 15 to 18 at its Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

The record-setting auction featured more than 4,100 lots of equipment and hauled in more than $95 million with more than $40 million of online sales contributing to the overall gross dollar amount.

Featured sellers included Mallette Brothers (complete retirement auction); Gulf Services; Scott Bridge Company; ST Bunn Construction; Wiregrass Construction; Wright Brothers; State of Alabama Counties; Alabama Power Company; Mississippi Power Company; Georgia Power Company; Southern Nuclear; and Charah.

Featured equipment and its auction prices included 2019 Cat D6T ($460,000); 2019 Cat 140M3 ($315,000); 2020 Volvo A45G ($445,000); 2004 Komatsu HD465 mining truck ($250,000); 2001 Cat D10R ($152,500); 2021 Roadtec RP190E ($330,000); 2021 Kenworth T880 dump ($277,500); 2017 Kenworth T800 roll-off ($250,000); and a 2021 Mack PI64T day cab ($205,000). CEG

Mallette Brothers Turns to Old Friend for Liquidation Sale

J.M. Wood Auction Company Inc.'s 49th Annual Spring Auction wasn't just a regular sale for Glynn Mallette of Mallette Brothers. This sale marked the end of career spanning 63 years, as Mallette liquidated his fleet in a retirement auction. More than 250 pieces of heavy equipment and trucks from the Mallette Brothers fleet were selling to the highest bidder over the course of the four-day event.

"I'm very happy with the results and thankful its going so well," said Mallette. "I'm thankful for many things, including my brother and all my sons, and the part they played over the years and how much I appreciate them."

"Mr. Mallette and I have always had a great relationship, and I was honored when he called me and asked if we would help with his retirement sale," Russ Wood said, adding that helping with this particular retirement auction was a special opportunity.

"Mr. Glynn is my friend. I'm personally invested in helping him and making this process as easy as possible for him. Deciding to retire is hard. It is our job to make this go smoothly and get the very top dollar for our sellers. When it was all said and done Mr. Mallette's package brought over 30 percent more than our preliminary high estimate."

Mallette Brothers was founded in 1959 by Glynn Mallette and his brother, Mosley. Following the retirement of Mosley Mallette, Glynn and his three sons, Frank, Blake and Arlin, continued the business. CEG

