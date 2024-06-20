List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    J.M. Wood Holds Record-Breaking Summer Sale in Montgomery, Alabama

    Thu June 20, 2024 - Southeast Edition #13
    CEG


    J.M. Wood Auction recently conducted its largest summer auction in the company's 51-year history on June 11-13.

    The three-day sale in Montgomery, Ala., attracted onsite buyers from all over the country and online buyers from across the globe.

    "We were proud to feature Harakas Construction and their great fleet of equipment and trucks in this auction," said George Massey, regional manager of Tennessee and Kentucky, J.M. Wood. "[Mr. Harakas] has a great reputation around Nashville for quality work and quality maintenance on his equipment. There were many of his fellow Nashville contractors here competing on site and with the online bidders trying to buy his machines. We were very happy for our sellers."

    Other featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, State of Alabama, BL Harbert, Bottomline Rental, Brasfield & Gorrie Equipment and Supply, CraneWorks/RentalWorks, Gulf Services, Joe Mcgee Construction, Strack Inc., Wiregrass Construction and more than 100 counties and cities across the Southeast.

    There were 3,850 machines and trucks that went on the auction block over three days. Highlights included a Cat D9 selling for $1,200,000; a Cat 8 for $800,000; a 2006 Cat D11R for $275,000 and more than 100 county-owned 2023-2024 Mack and Kenworth dump trucks. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    A big lineup of hydraulic excavators await the highest bidder. (CEG photo)
    Traveling from the upper-Midwest to the deep South to inspect and bid on some well-maintained Cat machines in the sale lineup are Scott Morris (L) and Mike Haugh of Zeigler CAT. (CEG photo)
    There are always some unique items at any J.M. Wood sale, including this amphibious excavator featuring an OLKO undercarriage and Jewell long-reach configuration on a Komatsu PC240LC carrier machine. (CEG photo)
    J.M. Wood’s Wheeler Johnson (L) and Jason Snider of Snider Equipment, Jackson, Tenn., have an early morning conversation about the machines about to be sold on construction equipment sale day. (CEG photo)
    Taking one last look at a package of Komatsu WA270 wheel loaders before they cross the ramp are Pat Strutz (L) of TR Sales, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Bill Woods of Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Interested in a pair of Bell B30E articulated trucks are Brandon Tucker (L) and Trace Kerns of Truan Equipment, Knoxville, Tenn. (CEG photo)
    Looking to maybe catch a bargain on an excavator at the auction (L-R) are Al, Mark and Chelsea Casteel, family farming operation owners based in Thomaston, Ga. (CEG photo)
    North Georgia earthmoving contractors hoping for a deal on some iron to add to their fleets (L-R) included Brett Tallant and Cody Haney of Buckeye Land Management, Dawsonville, Ga., and Miles Mauldin, Mauldin Excavating & Grading, also in Dawsonville. (CEG photo)
    Homebuilders test operating a Cat 313GC excavator are James Overton (in cab) of Overton Stone, Double Springs, Ala., and Jerome Overton of Overton Homebuilders, also in Double Springs. (CEG photo)




