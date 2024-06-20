J.M. Wood Auction recently conducted its largest summer auction in the company's 51-year history on June 11-13.

The three-day sale in Montgomery, Ala., attracted onsite buyers from all over the country and online buyers from across the globe.

"We were proud to feature Harakas Construction and their great fleet of equipment and trucks in this auction," said George Massey, regional manager of Tennessee and Kentucky, J.M. Wood. "[Mr. Harakas] has a great reputation around Nashville for quality work and quality maintenance on his equipment. There were many of his fellow Nashville contractors here competing on site and with the online bidders trying to buy his machines. We were very happy for our sellers."

Other featured sellers included Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, State of Alabama, BL Harbert, Bottomline Rental, Brasfield & Gorrie Equipment and Supply, CraneWorks/RentalWorks, Gulf Services, Joe Mcgee Construction, Strack Inc., Wiregrass Construction and more than 100 counties and cities across the Southeast.

There were 3,850 machines and trucks that went on the auction block over three days. Highlights included a Cat D9 selling for $1,200,000; a Cat 8 for $800,000; a 2006 Cat D11R for $275,000 and more than 100 county-owned 2023-2024 Mack and Kenworth dump trucks. CEG

