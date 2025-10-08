J.M. Wood's three-day auction in Montgomery, Ala., saw over $80 million in sales, featuring top sellers like Georgia Power Company and Thorne Excavating. A 2023 Caterpillar 395 excavator fetched $740,000, with strong onsite and online bidding turnout.

J.M. Wood held a three-day Fall auction Sept. 23-25, 2025, in Montgomery, Ala.

The auctions brought in more than $80 million and featured sellers included Georgia Power Company, Thorne Excavating and more than 300 other sellers. Among the many highlights of the sale included a 2023 Caterpillar 395 excavator, which sold for $740,000.

"Onsite bidding was tremendous all three days," said Russ Wood, vice president of J.M. Wood. "People showed up to the live auction to check out the machines and bid in person. They're busy with a lot of work and came to buy the quality machinery we are known for to complete those jobs."

Onsite bidding continued to be strong with high online participation, as well. CEG

