    J.M. Wood Holds September Three-Day Auction in Montgomery, Ala.

    J.M. Wood's three-day auction in Montgomery, Ala., saw over $80 million in sales, featuring top sellers like Georgia Power Company and Thorne Excavating. A 2023 Caterpillar 395 excavator fetched $740,000, with strong onsite and online bidding turnout.

    October 8, 2025 - Southeast Edition #21

    CEG


    J.M. Wood held a three-day Fall auction Sept. 23-25, 2025, in Montgomery, Ala.

    The auctions brought in more than $80 million and featured sellers included Georgia Power Company, Thorne Excavating and more than 300 other sellers. Among the many highlights of the sale included a 2023 Caterpillar 395 excavator, which sold for $740,000.

    "Onsite bidding was tremendous all three days," said Russ Wood, vice president of J.M. Wood. "People showed up to the live auction to check out the machines and bid in person. They're busy with a lot of work and came to buy the quality machinery we are known for to complete those jobs."

    Onsite bidding continued to be strong with high online participation, as well. CEG

    Catching up on what’s happening in the industry before the bidding began (L-R) are Brandon Kell and Bill Woods of Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn.; and Keith Brown, P&S Transportation, Birmingham, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Getting a feel for the operation of a Cat D3 is Sidney McClain, S&S Equipment Sales, Houston, Miss. (CEG photo)
    A strong selection of Komatsu D51PX dozers caught the attention of Kip James (L) of Kip James Construction, Cullman, Ala., and Stacey Widner of Widner Farms, Cullman, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Doing their machine inspections before the excavators went on the auction block are Cameron Mobley (L) and James King of Granite Mountain Machinery, Conyers, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Perched on the catwalk of a Cat 395 excavator checking out the components is Shawn Carver of Bulldog Trucking & Grading, Augusta, Ga. (CEG photo)
    This Volvo A45G articulated truck received a thumbs up and a call back to the office on bidding strategy from Carter (L) and Caleb Milam of Milam Equipment Rentals, Leland, N.C. (CEG photo)
    Decades-old motor graders are still hot commodities and gain a lot of bidding interest. (CEG photo)
    J.M. Wood typically has among the best long reach excavator selection of any auctions in the south. (CEG photo)
    The earthmoving industry is still going strong and scrapers, articulated trucks and motor graders were pulling off the ramp two and three at a time to single buyers. (CEG photo)




