JM Wood held its end of year two-day auction on Dec. 8 and 9 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

Ramp sales totaled $18,426,000, and more than 82 percent of the auction items received online bids. Featured sellers included Alabama Power; Forte Contracting; Scott Bridge; Flint Equipment Company; Burgundy Timber; and more than 200 other sellers.

"December capped off an unpredictable year," said Russ Wood. "Used equipment pricing has continued to rise since June and the supply of low-houred machinery has decreased.

"We look forward to a strong March 16 to 20 auction." CEG