Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

JM Wood Holds Two-Day Auction in Montgomery, Alabama

Wed December 23, 2020 - Southeast Edition #27
CEG

A large selection of Caterpillar forestry equipment was sold from locations across the country. (L-R): Bill Woods, Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn; George Massey, JM Wood Auction; and Stan Maxey, VC Trucking, Montgomery, Ala., watch and discuss the machines and trucks being auctioned. Another great selection of 2020 Kenworth T880s rolled across the ramp and were sold for $187,500 each. At the ramp-side Internet station, JM Wood’s Spencer Clark keeps up with the Internet bidding on a rather chilly Montgomery, Ala., morning. A festive 20-ft. Christmas tree greeted customers and guests as they entered the lobby. JM Wood’s Russ Wood (L) and Charles Rhodes, a Montgomery County row crop farmer, discuss the Alabama cotton crop loss from Hurricane Zeta. A high volume of excavators is the norm for onsite and online bidders at most JM Wood sales in Montgomery. JM Wood staffers usher in an assortment of late-model Cat dozers to be auctioned, including this pair of D5K2s. To ensure that all bidders are on top of what lot is being sold and where the pricing stands, numerous big screen TVs are positioned everywhere throughout the auction theater and the lobby area.
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

A large selection of Caterpillar forestry equipment was sold from locations across the country.
(L-R): Bill Woods, Woods Equipment, Nashville, Tenn; George Massey, JM Wood Auction; and Stan Maxey, VC Trucking, Montgomery, Ala., watch and discuss the machines and trucks being auctioned.
Another great selection of 2020 Kenworth T880s rolled across the ramp and were sold for $187,500 each.
At the ramp-side Internet station, JM Wood’s Spencer Clark keeps up with the Internet bidding on a rather chilly Montgomery, Ala., morning.
A festive 20-ft. Christmas tree greeted customers and guests as they entered the lobby.
JM Wood’s Russ Wood (L) and Charles Rhodes, a Montgomery County row crop farmer, discuss the Alabama cotton crop loss from Hurricane Zeta.
A high volume of excavators is the norm for onsite and online bidders at most JM Wood sales in Montgomery.
JM Wood staffers usher in an assortment of late-model Cat dozers to be auctioned, including this pair of D5K2s.
To ensure that all bidders are on top of what lot is being sold and where the pricing stands, numerous big screen TVs are positioned everywhere throughout the auction theater and the lobby area.

JM Wood held its end of year two-day auction on Dec. 8 and 9 at the company's Montgomery, Ala., headquarters facility.

Ramp sales totaled $18,426,000, and more than 82 percent of the auction items received online bids. Featured sellers included Alabama Power; Forte Contracting; Scott Bridge; Flint Equipment Company; Burgundy Timber; and more than 200 other sellers.

"December capped off an unpredictable year," said Russ Wood. "Used equipment pricing has continued to rise since June and the supply of low-houred machinery has decreased.

"We look forward to a strong March 16 to 20 auction." CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Alabama Auctions JM Wood