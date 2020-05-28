--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Joey Martin Auctioneers Holds Sale in Carrollton, Georgia

Thu May 28, 2020 - Southeast Edition #12
CEG



Joey Martin Auctioneers' live auction in Carrollton, Ga., on May 13 enjoyed a nice turnout of onsite bidders with folks from many states in attendance. Two rings of auctioning were set up to ensure the bidders were socially distanced. Online bidding also was extremely robust. CEG

Early morning inspections of a nice selection of compact and mini equipment.
Early morning inspections of a nice selection of compact and mini equipment.

Ten Cat track loaders went on the auction block and were quickly snagged for site development work.
Ten Cat track loaders went on the auction block and were quickly snagged for site development work.

Local west Georgia boys Robert Ridge (L) of R. Ridge Construction, Douglasville, Ga., and Phil Whiteside, Whiteside Enterprises, Lithia Springs, Ga., discuss the machines being auctioned.
Local west Georgia boys Robert Ridge (L) of R. Ridge Construction, Douglasville, Ga., and Phil Whiteside, Whiteside Enterprises, Lithia Springs, Ga., discuss the machines being auctioned.

Looking over some excavators of common interest are Bert Sellers (L) of Sellers Bros. Inc., Danville, Va., and Rick Sowers of Sowers Construction, Mt. Airy, N.C.
Looking over some excavators of common interest are Bert Sellers (L) of Sellers Bros. Inc., Danville, Va., and Rick Sowers of Sowers Construction, Mt. Airy, N.C.

Joey Martin (L) greets customers and friends as they arrive, including Jamie Boulware of American Precast Concrete, Anderson, S.C.
Joey Martin (L) greets customers and friends as they arrive, including Jamie Boulware of American Precast Concrete, Anderson, S.C.

Giving a Hitachi 250LC excavator a good workout before the sale began is Damien Sherry of Greystone International, Canton, Ga.
Giving a Hitachi 250LC excavator a good workout before the sale began is Damien Sherry of Greystone International, Canton, Ga.

Auctioneer Rodney Lee keeps the bidding rolling in ring 2 for the miscellaneous items as the auction truck rolls through the heavy iron in ring 1.
Auctioneer Rodney Lee keeps the bidding rolling in ring 2 for the miscellaneous items as the auction truck rolls through the heavy iron in ring 1.

Mutually interested in this Komatsu PC88 MR are Alex Myers (L) of Myers Heavy Equipment, Lexington, N.C., and Sam Maier of Four D Equipment, Savannah, Ga.
Mutually interested in this Komatsu PC88 MR are Alex Myers (L) of Myers Heavy Equipment, Lexington, N.C., and Sam Maier of Four D Equipment, Savannah, Ga.

Brett Johnson (R) of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., had his son, John, out to the auction for some lessons on buying equipment. At 10-years-old, John already knows how to operate equipment and turn wrenches.
Brett Johnson (R) of Vertical Earth, Cumming, Ga., had his son, John, out to the auction for some lessons on buying equipment. At 10-years-old, John already knows how to operate equipment and turn wrenches.

These gentlemen strapped on their face masks before checking out a couple of D5’s in the sale lineup.
These gentlemen strapped on their face masks before checking out a couple of D5’s in the sale lineup.



