Joey Martin Auctioneers Sell Off Iron in Blairsville, Georgia

It was a replay of last October's sale in Blairsville, Ga. as Joey Martin Auctioneers was, once again, competing with Mother Nature and torrential downpours. Despite the rainy conditions, the crowd looked to be greater than last year, and the internet bidding was hotter than ever.

A great line-up of dozers, excavators, mini/compact equipment, trucks, trailers, and much-much more drew a nice turnout of contractors, dealers, and farmers looking for a bargain. CEG

Dewey Collins (L) and his dad, Ron Collins, of Collins Grading, Auburn, Ga., carefully inspect some excavators of interest before the bidding begins.

Inspecting a Takeuchi TB240 compact hydraulic excavator while dodging a few raindrops are Dale Henderson (L) of Henderson Equipment, Blairsville, Ga. and Kyle Henderson of KC Construction, Murphy, N.C.

Jeff Banks of Sticks & Bricks Inc., a commercial contractor based in Marietta, Ga., test operates a Cat 320CL excavator before the auction gets under way.

Discussing their thoughts on the excavators in the sale line-up are TJ Jones (L) of TB Contracting, Canton, Ga., and Ben Weatherby, independent dealer, Canton, Ga.

Checking out some of the machines from the comfort of their Polaris Ranger 4-wheeler are Garry (L) and Kevin Holcomb of Holcomb Construction, Hiawassee, Ga.

Bidders from all over the South come super-prepared by packing their rain gear and 4 x 4’s before making the trek to this sale.

Joey Martin Auctioneers —- a growing company with a growing staff including their newest hire, Susan Martin, who was extremely busy on sale day registering bidders at the auction trailer.

An impressive collection of excavators was available at this sale.

Joey Martin calls the auction as some of his key staffers monitor the onsite and internet bidding from the auction truck as attendees stayed warm and dry under the adjacent big tents.