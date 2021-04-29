The Joey Martin Auctioneers Annual North Georgia Springtime Auction in Blairsville, Ga., on April 24, 2021, was packed with registered bidders from all over the Southeast

Despite a rainy, raw day in Blairsville, contractors, dealers and farmers kept rolling in all morning ready to get registered to bid on an extensive lineup of construction equipment, farm equipment and implements, commercial trucks, vehicles and much more. CEG

