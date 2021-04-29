Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Joey Martin Holds Annual North Georgia Spring Auction

Thu April 29, 2021 - Southeast Edition #9
CEG


The Joey Martin Auctioneers Annual North Georgia Springtime Auction in Blairsville, Ga., on April 24, 2021, was packed with registered bidders from all over the Southeast

Despite a rainy, raw day in Blairsville, contractors, dealers and farmers kept rolling in all morning ready to get registered to bid on an extensive lineup of construction equipment, farm equipment and implements, commercial trucks, vehicles and much more. CEG

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

Checking out a Bomag BW 211D compactor while dodging a few raindrops are Doug Saxon (in cab) and Rick Gailey of Chattahoochee Group, Clermont, Ga.
Contractors from Winder, Ga., give a Case 580L backhoe a complete inspection before the auction got under way.
McKrae Alexander (L) of Mossy Creek Contracting, Cleveland, Ga., and Reggie Nelson of Nelson Grading, also based in Cleveland, test operate a Caterpillar 315CL excavator.
Jamey Dockery of Appalachian Excavation, Young Harris, Ga., puts a Komatsu dozer through the paces before putting it on his bidding list.
These local boys were deep in conversation about the big iron being auctioned off in Blairsville.
It was standing room only under the big top tent.
The registration trailer was busy the entire day as hundreds came to the auction looking to snag some bargains.
Another Joey Martin Auctioneers’ day of fun-in-the-mud in Blairsville, Ga.




Today's top stories

One-of-a-Kind Vessel Vital to Fix Mississippi River Erosion

Six Ways the Electric Revolution is Transforming the Way We Work

Latest Topcon Construction, Survey Software Available Now for Compatible, Comprehensive Connectivity

Batman Actor Bringing Green Construction Plant, 300 Green Jobs to Pittsburgh

Doosan to Showcase Next-Generation Wheel Loader at World of Concrete 2021

AEM Applauds Problem Solvers Caucus for Leadership on Infrastructure

National Cement Invests Heavily in St. Clair County

Iron Auction Group Hosts Absolute Inventory Reduction Sale in Pelion



 

Read more about...

Auctions Georgia Joey Martin Auctioneers, LLC






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo