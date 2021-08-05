Equipmentdown-arrow
Joey Martin Holds Retirement Auction In Douglasville, Ga.

Thu August 05, 2021 - Southeast Edition #16
CEG


On July 28, Joey Martin Auctioneers completely liquidated the assets of Jackson Paving Inc. in Douglasville, Ga. A spectacular crowd turned out to bid on a nice line-up of paving equipment, dump trucks, earthmoving machines, trailers, support equipment and a wide array of tools and miscellaneous items. The sale included the actual facility and property.

Larry Jackson, founder and owner of Jackson Paving Inc. started the company in 1970 and decided the timing was right to step away.

Jackson said he still has a few large jobs that he will consult on until he gets them wrapped up and finished. He's had a house in Florida for almost 15 years and hasn't been able to spend much time there. "I'm definitely going down there for a little while to see if I can be full time resident or not."

Jackson, who previously owned a golf course for about 25 years, also said "I'll probably get back to playing some golf and I'm right there on the water so I'll probably do a little fishing also

"I just appreciate all my customers, the business they gave me, and I hope they all do well."

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

CEG

One day before the sale, Joey Martin Auctioneers’ Thomas Davis-Cox (far L) and Mike Clower (far R) work with David Jackson and his father, Larry, on the final details for sale day.
Talking about the machine lineup about to be sold (L-R) are Travis Hill, Travis Hill Trucking, Villa Rica, Ga.; and Lee McGuffin, Charles Pope and Danny Yates of Carroll County Public Works, Carrollton, Ga.
Test operating a Cat 12H motor grader is Wendell Cain of Cain & Todd Equipment, Lilburn, Ga.
Nathan McGhee (L) and his grandfather, Johnny Beam of Beam’s Contracting, Augusta, Ga., inspect a Cat CB-224E compactor of interest.
Clyde Ognio (L), AG Construction, Fayetteville, Ga., and Roger Ognio (R) of RKO Hauling & Grading, also based in Fayetteville, talk with Jackson Paving’s Ronnie Simpson, the man who maintained the fleet of machines being auctioned off.
Joey Martin (L) and Larry Jackson share a hearty handshake before the auctioning gets under way and the unofficial last day of business for Jackson Paving in Douglasville.
Giving this LeeBoy 8510C a good once over before it went on the auction block are Darrell Perry (L) and Chase Hardeman of H&H Paving, Rainsville, Ala.
The crowds were lined up and ready to start bidding.
Milling machines, pavers, compactors, dump trucks, distributors, earthmoving machines were all up for bid.




