On July 28, Joey Martin Auctioneers completely liquidated the assets of Jackson Paving Inc. in Douglasville, Ga. A spectacular crowd turned out to bid on a nice line-up of paving equipment, dump trucks, earthmoving machines, trailers, support equipment and a wide array of tools and miscellaneous items. The sale included the actual facility and property.

Larry Jackson, founder and owner of Jackson Paving Inc. started the company in 1970 and decided the timing was right to step away.

Jackson said he still has a few large jobs that he will consult on until he gets them wrapped up and finished. He's had a house in Florida for almost 15 years and hasn't been able to spend much time there. "I'm definitely going down there for a little while to see if I can be full time resident or not."

Jackson, who previously owned a golf course for about 25 years, also said "I'll probably get back to playing some golf and I'm right there on the water so I'll probably do a little fishing also

"I just appreciate all my customers, the business they gave me, and I hope they all do well."

