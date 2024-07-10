Photo courtesy of John Deere Intelligent Power Management allows up to 20 hp above rated hp, helping operators tackle hills in transport, handle thick windrows for baling and more.

John Deere announced the launch of the new 6M tractor, providing farmers and ranchers numerous options in one of the industry's most versatile and dependable tractors.

With 18 different models, engine options with 95 to 250 hp and five frame size options, the 6M tractor can be customized to fit the needs of farms and ranches. The 6M tractor gives farmers the opportunity to focus on their work because it is fuel-efficient, configurable for numerous jobs and easy to operate, according to the manufacturer.

"This tractor is the workhorse for many farms and ranches," said Dennis Ogle, marketing manager of the John Deere midsize tractor line. "The new 6M tractor is bigger, smarter, faster and more efficient and customizable, making it the go-to tractor for many farms, including dairy and beef operations."

Standards Remain

The 6M tractor provides numerous ways to configure, giving you just the right tractor for your operation, but still has the standard features that make it the workhorse of any farm or ranch.

The 6M tractor has just the right size to perform many tasks on the farm with traditional mechanical transmission options or easy-to-use infinitely variable transmission options. The shortest wheelbase with sloped hood remains, providing excellent visibility and maneuverability. All 6M cabs also offer an exceptional view around the tractor, making loader work, mowing and baling easier to complete. In addition, the 6M tractor still has the high front or rear hitch lift capacity that is important for various jobs. Overall, a definite advantage is the service and support of the extensive John Deere dealer network, the manufacturer said.

"We know farmers and ranchers love simple and reliable tractors to get the important jobs done," Ogle said. "The 6M tractor delivers with a proven history along with more valuable options to cater to each owner's needs."

Options Abound

The Model Year 2025 6M tractor can be customized to provide farmers the opportunity to have large tractor features on a midsized machine. Customers may select the features that meet the requirements of their operation. With five frame sizes and 18 models, farmers can work with their John Deere dealer to build the tractor that's right for their farm. Configurations and options include:

Horsepower and chassis: 18 models with five chassis options and horsepower ranging from 95 to 250 hp.

18 models with five chassis options and horsepower ranging from 95 to 250 hp. Intelligent Power Management: Up to 20 hp above a model's rated horsepower in transport and nonstationary PTO applications. This allows the operator to conquer hills when transporting, thick windrows when baling, and more.

Up to 20 hp above a model's rated horsepower in transport and nonstationary PTO applications. This allows the operator to conquer hills when transporting, thick windrows when baling, and more. Dual-tire configurations: Rear bar axles and dual-tire configurations are now available for ease of wheel spacing or when needing more flotation and traction.

Rear bar axles and dual-tire configurations are now available for ease of wheel spacing or when needing more flotation and traction. Infinitely variable transmission: Transmission option available across all models that allows for stepless driving.

Transmission option available across all models that allows for stepless driving. Higher speed with 50K transmission: Available across the full portfolio of 6M tractors, this feature helps transport speeds, leading to increased efficiency.

Available across the full portfolio of 6M tractors, this feature helps transport speeds, leading to increased efficiency. Cab package options: New options available to increase operator comfort to improve productivity.

New options available to increase operator comfort to improve productivity. Scalable precision ag technology: More precision ag available on demand with updated cornerpost display and integrated connectivity.

"If farmers are looking for a tractor to help with multiple tasks around their farm, this is their tractor," Ogle said. "Whether you are putting up hay, moving bales, feeding, mowing roadsides, removing snow or any number of other tasks, the 6M tractor is the workhorse that can help complete the job."

For more information, visit JohnDeere.com.

