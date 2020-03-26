The 700L and 750L deliver more power than the previous K-Series models, boasting 135 hp(101 kW) and 175 hp (131 kW), respectively.

Addressing the needs of the modern operator, the new John Deere 700L and 750L dozers feature improvements to productivity, reliability and operator comfort. Inspired by customer feedback, the updates include an all-new operator station, increased power levels, low-effort electrohydraulic (EH) controls and a suite of factory grade control solutions.

"When developing the 700L and 750L, we leveraged feedback from contractors around the world. These next generation dozers are the most productive, reliable and easiest to operate yet," said Nathan Horstman, product marketing manager, crawlers, John Deere Construction & Forestry. "These new models merge power and technology to deliver an easy-to-use, comfortable dozer that is built to run all day."

The 700L and 750L deliver more power than the previous K-Series models, boasting 135 hp(101 kW) and 175 hp (131 kW), respectively. As a result, both models have more power than any dozer in their respective size class, according to the manufacturer.

The new crawler dozers are equipped with a six-cylinder, 6.8-L John Deere engine. Additionally, the 750L operating weight is increased by 750 lbs., providing more tractive effort and better balance to improve machine performance. The dozers are available with new, wider blade options, including a 161-in. option, the widest blade offered in the 750-size class. Integrated spill sheets on the 700L machine further increase blade capacity.

Both dozers can be equipped with a new factory-installed slope control offering. Slope control makes grading easy by automatically maintaining the blade angle without the need for an external laser or GPS reference. This enables novice operators to be more accurate and veteran operators to hold grade with less effort. The slope control machines are also SmartGrade-ready, creating an easy upgrade path to a full 3D mastless system in the field.

The new operator station is a ground-up redesign with a focus on visibility and operator comfort. Featuring 15 percent more volume and 14 percent larger door openings, the new operator station is spacious and easy to access, and it offers better visibility to the blade.

Standard ergonomically designed EH controls reduce operator fatigue and allow for effortless grade control installation in the field. Other comfort-boosting machine options include a premium heated and ventilated seat, rear camera and automatic temperature control, keeping operators comfortable even during long days.

A new, 7-inch color monitor can interchange to show grade control information as well. Operator comfort is further improved through lower cabin sound levels on both models, including a 50 percent reduction in noise on the 700L versus the previous model.

To increase uptime, these next generation dozers have optimized hydraulic hose and electrical harness routings to reduce the possibility of rub points. Additionally, hydraulic and hydrostatic oil change intervals are extended to 4,000 hours, reducing operating cost.

