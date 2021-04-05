Customers can utilize the low monthly payment program to get on the path to equipment ownership for a variety of compact and mid-size equipment models, including the 316GR and 324G skid steer loaders; the 317G compact track loader; the 26G, 75G and 85G excavators; and the 204L compact wheel loader with specific factory-installed configurations.

John Deere unveiled its 2021 "Own It" low monthly payment program, available for customers who want to own John Deere compact and mid-size equipment.

"Each year, our low monthly payment program helps us support our customers and empower them to become machine owners as they grow their businesses," said Greg Bauer, manager, tactical marketing and production systems. "The ‘Own It' program providers customers with financial flexibility while promoting the growth of fleets and jobsite capabilities without breaking the bank."

Operators can own various compact and mid-size excavator models, including the 26G with a canopy configuration or the cab configuration, as well as the 75G excavator and the 85G. Both mid-size excavators included in the program feature cabs and rubber crawler pad tracks.

For compact offerings, the 316GR, 317G and 324G skid steer small-frame loaders and 204L compact wheel loaders are available in a canopy or cab configurations. Customers also can purchase the 316GR with the EH joystick controls and the attachments performance package.

The "Own It" program will run through Oct. 31, 2021. Exclusions apply in the United States.

For more information, visit www.deere.com/ownit.

