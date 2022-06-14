List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

John Deere Announces Global Agreement With Wacker Neuson On 0-9-Metric-Ton Excavators

Tue June 14, 2022 - National Edition
John Deere


John Deere announced an expanded relationship with Wacker Neuson, a manufacturer of compact and construction machines, for 0 to 9-metric-ton excavators, to include North America.

John Deere and Wacker Neuson will collaborate on the development of excavators less than 5-metric-tons, including battery electric excavators, that will be manufactured by Wacker Neuson. Additionally, John Deere will have control of the design, manufacturing and technology innovation, for the 5-9-metric-ton models, leveraging a solid foundation from Wacker Neuson.

"Excavators are an integral part of our customers' job sites, and we anticipate growing demand to continue," said Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president, sales, marketing and product support, global construction equipment, John Deere.

"As we look to the future of our excavator line-up, this agreement will allow us greater flexibility as we continue to deliver a robust product portfolio that prioritizes the operator experience."

Distribution, parts, service and support will continue through the John Deere dealer network.

"We're excited about the expanded agreement as it supports our goal of bringing productivity-driven features and industry leading technology to customers with greater agility," said Jerred Pauwels, vice president, excavators, strategy and business development, John Deere. "Through this relationship, we'll innovate faster, and offer additional features and performance differentiation for our customers."

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international group of companies headquartered in Munich, Germany, employing approximately 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products and a wide range of services.

For more information, visit www.johndeere.com/.




Today's top stories

Caterpillar to Relocate Global Headquarters to Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Crews Complete Moody Center at University of Texas

Volvo CE Starts Testing of First Prototype Hydrogen Articulated Hauler

Maryland's Aging Baltimore Arena Ready for $150M Renovation Effort

In Steel City, New Project Using Cross-Laminated Timber Rather Than Steel

New $4M Expandable Spec Building Going Up in Dothan to Attract More Industry

UDOT Begins Paving West Davis Highway: $750M Job

Ritchie Bros. Expands Offerings for Oil, Gas Industry Customers With New Dedicated Energy Team



 

Read more about...

Business News Excavators John Deere Wacker Neuson






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA