John Deere announced an expanded relationship with Wacker Neuson, a manufacturer of compact and construction machines, for 0 to 9-metric-ton excavators, to include North America.

John Deere and Wacker Neuson will collaborate on the development of excavators less than 5-metric-tons, including battery electric excavators, that will be manufactured by Wacker Neuson. Additionally, John Deere will have control of the design, manufacturing and technology innovation, for the 5-9-metric-ton models, leveraging a solid foundation from Wacker Neuson.

"Excavators are an integral part of our customers' job sites, and we anticipate growing demand to continue," said Domenic Ruccolo, senior vice president, sales, marketing and product support, global construction equipment, John Deere.

"As we look to the future of our excavator line-up, this agreement will allow us greater flexibility as we continue to deliver a robust product portfolio that prioritizes the operator experience."

Distribution, parts, service and support will continue through the John Deere dealer network.

"We're excited about the expanded agreement as it supports our goal of bringing productivity-driven features and industry leading technology to customers with greater agility," said Jerred Pauwels, vice president, excavators, strategy and business development, John Deere. "Through this relationship, we'll innovate faster, and offer additional features and performance differentiation for our customers."

The Wacker Neuson Group is an international group of companies headquartered in Munich, Germany, employing approximately 6,000 people worldwide. As a leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment, the Group offers its customers a broad portfolio of products and a wide range of services.

For more information, visit www.johndeere.com/.

